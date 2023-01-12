Special Valentine's Presentation of ROMEO AND JULIET to be Staged at Shakespeare & Company

Shakespeare & Company will stage a special, Valentine's presentation of Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m., featuring the cast of the Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare and directed by Kevin G. Coleman.

I'll Be Thine, Valentine: Romeo & Juliet will be staged at the Tina Packer Playhouse at Shakespeare & Company's Lenox, Mass. campus, featuring Travis Ascione, Cameron Davis, Ptah Garvin, JoJo McDonald, Stephanie Neuerburg, Savanna Padilla, and Naire Poole, with costume design by Shakespeare & Company Costume Director Govane Lohbauer and production design by Devon Drohan.

Tickets range from $25 to $35, and $12.50 for students; for more information, visit shakespeare.org, or call the Box Office at (413) 637-3353.

This production is part of Shakespeare in American Communities, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.

About Shakespeare & Company

Shakespeare & Company was founded in 1978 by Tina Packer. Located in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, the Company offers performance, education, and actor-training opportunities year-round, and attracts more than 40,000 patrons annually with a core of more than 150 artists.

Photo credit: Katie McKellick