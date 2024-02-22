SpeakEasy Stage Reveals 2024 Spring Gala Honorees

SpeakEasy Stage Company will honor long-time Boston philanthropists Gregory Bulger and Richard Dix, celebrated Hub actor Marianna Bassham, and pioneering EDI consultant Kira Troilo at the company’s 2024 Spring Gala, to be held Thursday, April 11 from 6:00-9:30PM at the Royal Sonesta Hotel, Cambridge.

Mr. Bulger and Mr. Dix will each receive the company’s Mayor Thomas M. Menino Memorial Award for Inspired Support of the Arts in Boston. The award was established by SpeakEasy Stage in 2015 to honor the late mayor’s legacy and commitment to the arts in Boston.

“Greg and Richard are more than SpeakEasy champions; they are among the region's most dedicated supporters of the performing arts,” said Executive Director David Beardsley. “SpeakEasy is fortunate and immensely grateful to be among the Boston institutions to benefit from their strategic leadership and generosity. We are a stronger theatre company because of their guidance and belief in our work. It is our honor to recognize their contributions by presenting them with the Menino Award.”

Ms. Bassham, who recently appeared in the SpeakEasy’s productions of POTUS and People, Places & Things, and who directed the company’s productions of Every Brilliant Thing and Heroes of the Fourth Turning, will receive the company’s Artistic Excellence Award.

“Marianna is an artist who keeps reinventing herself. Her work at SpeakEasy has surprised and thrilled us, just like great theater should,” commented Paul Daigneault, the company’s founder and Artistic Director. “In addition, Marianna’s move from acting to directing has stretched her ability to see the world in bold strokes. We look forward to many exciting collaborations with her.”

Ms. Troilo, the founder of Art & Soul Consulting, will receive the company’s Community Impact Award for her groundbreaking work as an Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion consultant, one of the first in the country to recognize and address the unique needs of artists and arts organizations.

“We've known and loved Kira for years, and have spent the last two seasons making measurable and impactful change under her guidance,” said Alex Lonati, SpeakEasy’s Community and Artistic Programs Manager. “She has been instrumental in SpeakEasy's growth as a leader in equity and inclusion in the arts, and continues to educate with compassion and generosity. Not only has Kira changed SpeakEasy for the better, but she is literally changing the theatre landscape nationally with this work. She is going to change the world!”

In addition, the company will present several young artists with its 2024 Thomas Derrah Emerging Artists Awards. Named in honor of the late Thomas Derrah, a gifted actor, director, and educator who shared SpeakEasy’s commitment to developing new talent, these awards seek to aid and inspire young artists to follow their dreams in the arts.

Tickets to SpeakEasy Stage Company’s 2024 Spring Gala, which includes the award ceremony, are now on sale. Tickets are $300 and include a cocktail reception, open bar, seated dinner, silent auction, and live performances by Boston’s top musical theatre artists. Sponsorships are also available.

For more information, the public can call Randy Biagas-Hill, SpeakEasy’s Development Coordinator of Operations and Events, at 617-482-3279 or visit www.SpeakEasyStage.com/gala.