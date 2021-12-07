SpeakEasy Stage Company Presents the New England Premiere of PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

From January 7 to February 5, 2022, SpeakEasy Stage Company will present the New England premiere of PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS, a raw, heartbreaking, and devastating drama about addiction, recovery, and surviving the modern world.

Boasting critically acclaimed, sold-out runs in both London and New York, the play tells the story of Emma, a thirty-something actress who thinks she is having the time of her life, until she finds herself in rehab. Though her first step is to admit she has a problem, Emma just wants to escape-through drugs, alcohol, performing - anything that allows her to avoid her own reality. To fight for her recovery, though, Emma will need to face the truth; yet she's smart enough to know that there's no such thing. And when intoxication feels like the only way to survive, how can she ever hope to sober up?

Author Duncan MacMillan is a playwright, director, and screenwriter, best known for his plays Lungs, 1984, and Every Brilliant Thing. His work has been performed throughout the world, including productions in London, New York, Sydney, Vienna, Hamburg, Oslo, Helsinki, and Reykjavik, among others. He has collaborated with orchestras and DJs, and co-authored a book on climate science with Professor Chris Rapley. In addition, his screen work has appeared on the BBC, HBO, Netflix, and at the London and Berlin Film Festivals.

Norton Award-winning director David R. Gammons will helm this production. His previous SpeakEasy credits include Hand to God (2017 Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Director); Necessary Monsters; The Whale; The Motherf**ker with the Hat (2013 Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Production); Red (2012 Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Production); and Blackbird. He has also directed for Actors' Shakespeare Project, Underground Railway, Nora Theatre, New Rep, Boston Playwrights' Theatre, Commonwealth Shakespeare, and Gloucester Stage.

The cast for this New England premiere is a truly stunning collection of Boston talent, led by award-winner Marianna Bassham. Kadahj Bennett, Darya Denisova, Evelyn Howe, Adrianne Krstansky, John Kuntz, Mal Malme, Nael Nacer, Shanelle Chloe Villegas, and Sharmarke Yusuf round out the cast.

The design team is Jeffrey Peterson (scenic); Gail Astrid Buckley (costumes); Jeff Adelberg (lighting); David Wilson (sound), and Adam Stone (video). Adele Nadine Traub is the Production Stage Manager.

PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS will run from Jan. 7- Feb. 5 in the Roberts Studio Theatre in the Stanford Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts, 527 Tremont St. in Boston's South End.

Ticket prices start at $25, with discounts for students, seniors, and people age 25 and under. For tickets or more information, the public is invited to call BostonTheatreScene Ticketing Services at 617.933.8600 or visit www.SpeakEasyStage.com.

CONTENT WARNING: contains depictions of drug and alcohol use, and discussion self-harm.

For tickets or more information on People, Places and Things, the public can call BostonTheatreScene Ticketing Services at 617.933.8600 or visit www.SpeakEasyStage.com.