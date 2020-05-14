SpeakEasy Stage Announces Two New Audience Engagement Initiatives

A play discussion group focused on contemporary female voices and a weekly Q&A with the artists of SpeakEasy's 30th Anniversary Season are the two new audience engagement initiatives set to debut at SpeakEasy Stage next week.

All events comprising both these initiatives are free and open to the public.

To sign-up for any of these discussions, or for more information, the public is invited to contact SpeakEasy Community Programs Manager Alex Lonati at alexlonati@speakeasystage.com

First up, beginning Wednesday, May 20 at 5PM, is a five-week half-hour series offering an insider's guide to the five shows making up SpeakEasy's 2020-2021 Season, which is also the company's 30th Anniversary year.

SpeakEasy Producing Artistic Director Paul Daigneault and Community Programs Manager Alex Lonati will be the hosts for lively discussions with the key artists associated with each upcoming show.

The schedule of shows and artists is as follows:

Once On This Island - Wednesday, May 20, 5:00-5:30pm

Artists present: Director Pascale Florestal, Music Director David Freeman Coleman

People, Places & Things - Wednesday, May 27, 5:00-5:30pm

Artists present: Director David R. Gammons, Actress Marianna Bassham, Actor John Kuntz



Slave Play - Wednesday, June 3, 5:00-5:30pm

Artist present: Director Tiffany Nichole Greene



Bright Star - Wednesday, June 10, 5:00-5:30pm

Artists present: Director Paul Daigneault, Actress Laura Marie Duncan,

Choreographer Misha Shields, Music Director Eli Schildekraut

The Inheritance - Wednesday, June 17, 5:00-5:30pm

Artist present: Director Paul Daigneault

Those interested can join by tuning into SpeakEasy's Facebook page for each live 30-minute Q&A session. In addition to learning more about each show, participants will also find out about the season selection process, production plans, and the artists' inspiration, and also be able to ask questions.

Next, on Thursday, May 21, SpeakEasy Producing Artistic Director Paul Daigneault and Community Programs Manager Alex Lonati will kick off SpeakEasy's Play Discussion group, which will focus on the works of four contemporary female playwrights, and which will, for at least three of the four sessions, have the writers join in the conversation.

The first installment will feature a chat with Mr. Daigneault and Ms. Lonati, who will offer tips to participants on how to read a play.

After that introduction, the group will focus on the following four plays:

Cost of Living by Martyna Majok - Thursday, May 28 from 5:30 - 6:30pm

Cambodian Rock Band by Lauren Yee - Thursday, June 4 from 5:30 - 6:30pm

DIASPORA! by Phaedra Michelle Scott, developed through SpeakEasy's The Boston Project Thursday, June 11 from 5:30 - 6:30

Wild Goose Dreams by Hansol Jung - Thursday, June 18 from 5:30 - 6:30pm

Martyna Majok, who won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Cost of Living; Phaedra Michelle Scott, author of DIASPORA! ; and Hansol Jung, who wrote Wild Goose Dreams, are currently scheduled to attend the discussion of their plays.

All discussions will take place on Zoom, so that everyone can see those participating and share comments.

Scripts will need to be purchased in advance, which will help support the playwrights during this time when all productions are on hold. The script for DIASPORA! will be distributed in advance for free to all participants since the play is still in development.

Each discussion will also be hosted by a veteran Boston actress, who will help facilitate the conversation as well as offer their perspective on the play from an acting standpoint. At press time, that list was still being confirmed.

Individuals may sign up for as many of these discussions as they like.





