South Asian Showdown Tickets Are On Sale Now

The 11th year of the Biggest Bollywood/Fusion competition on the east coast!!! Buy now before it sells out!

Bollywood vs Fusion teams...which is the best? Come find out at the South Asian Showdown! We will have the best teams from all over North America competing for the South Asian Showdown crown!!



The last 10 years have sold out one week before the competition! Be sure to get your tickets early so you don't miss it! This is the largest South Asian event in Boston in winter/spring, so don't miss it!



This competition puts 2 of the most popular dance forms from South Asia on one stage to compete against one another for the best dance of the night. We have selected 12 teams from all over North America to represent their respective genres. If you love indian dance, want to experience a unique event, or want to learn more about indian dance, this is a MUST SEE show! Click here to view our unbelievable teams!

Date: Saturday, February 29th, 2020

Time: 6 PM Sharp! Doors open at 5 PM

Venue: John Hancock Hall

Address: 180 Berkeley Street, Boston, MA

TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

This show will sell out, so buy tickets early! Tickets on sale now @ www.southasianshowdown.com!

Come HUNGRY as well as delicious food will be sold by Bawarchi Biryani!

Be sure to also check out the afterparty for this event immediately following the competition! This is one of the biggest and most fun afterparties in the area with ALL the teams there as well! Unbelievable DJ set by DJ Sahil Shah! Buy tickets here.

We are also helping to support a non-profit called One Prosper where we believe that every girl deserves an education. Together, we are changing lives of disadvantaged girls living in rural India through clean water, education and income generation. Be sure to help support them!



More information is posted on our website, including individuals you can contact, and how to purchase tickets. Visit us @ www.southasianshowdown.com





