Somerville's Deborah Mason Performing Arts Center Presents The First Annual BOSTON TAP PARTY

This summer, Deborah Mason Performing Arts Center (DMPAC) debuts the first annual BOSTON TAP PARTY (BTP) in Greater Boston! The inaugural tap festival (August 4-7, 2022) features residencies (audition only), open classes, and the Boston Tap Party faculty/student showcase (Saturday, August 6, 7:00 pm with live band led by Jazz Pianist Paul Arslanian at Regent Theatre in Arington, MA. )

BTP Producer/Director Deborah Mason Dudley says, "We are so excited to finally launch the Boston Tap Party. We cannot thank Dianne Walker, Jai Underhill, and all of the truly awe-inspiring teaching artists involved for participating this summer to make this new festival and showcase what we hope becomes an ongoing and vibrant annual celebration of tap performance in Greater Boston."

The inaugural event draws on the spirit of the annual Beantown TapFest (2007-2019), created by Founder and Director Julia Boynton, and described by The Boston Globe in 2019 as a "...multi-day intensive [that] brings together tap enthusiasts of all ages and abilities... for celebration, study, and discovery...". The TapFest concluded in 2019, with hopes for a successor festival to continue its work. Conceived in this spirit, but delayed by the pandemic and other challenges for two years, BTP, at last, brings a collaborative summer celebration of tap performance and education back to Greater Boston.

The 2022 BTP faculty features Ian Berg, Ryan P. Casey, Sam Emmond, Thelma Goldberg, Khalid Hill, Kelly Kaleta, Demi Remick. Tony Scott, Aaron Tolson, and Dianne Walker. For more information and showcase tickets, visit Boston Tap Party. To register for classes and other events, visit here.