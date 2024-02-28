Singer-Songwriter Hayley Reardon To Celebrate Release Of Concert Album At Club Passim

For two magical nights in August, folk-pop singer and songwriter Hayley Reardon was joined by Barcelona's Pau Figueres on flamenco guitar and Arnau Figueres on acoustic bass as a part of Folk Meets Flamenco, an immersive live art event at Starseed Studios in Essex, Massachusetts.

A concert album featuring 13 live tracks from the intimate performances was released on February 1. Reardon will celebrate the new release on March 10 at Club Passim, playing with acclaimed Catalan singer and songwriter Judit Neddermann. Pau and Arnau Figueres will accompany both Reardon and Neddermann.

Raised in Marblehead, Hayley Reardon is a critically acclaimed folk-pop singer, songwriter, and storyteller in the truest sense of the word. Her songs serve as postcards from an artist brave enough to take the road less traveled. Reardon dove headfirst into music at fifteen and has spent much of the past decade writing, recording, and performing music worldwide.

Spotify and Apple Music have featured Reardon's songs on multiple editorial playlists, with over 7 million streams on Apple Music alone. She has shared the stage with renowned artists including Lori McKenna, Rodney Crowell, and Anaïs Mitchell, among others.

The Hayley Reardon: Live at Starseed Studios concert album and video was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Aniol Bestit Collellmir, and the video was filmed and edited by Joe Angelini.

"Playing with Pau and Arnau is a great joy for me, and I've wanted for a long time to capture these special trio arrangements," said Hayley. "It was a gift to do just that in a beautiful space filled with dear ones. The Folk Meets Flamenco event concept & design was carefully curated and brought to life by my friends at Starseed Studios. These unique and intimate performances felt like a chance to take the musical magic and friendship I found in Spain and bring it home to New England, another corner of the world that is so dear to me."

Judit has released six albums and appears courtesy of Universal Music Spain in the title track of Reardon's latest release, Changes. The song is an uplifting, bi-lingual duet in both Catalan and English. It's been a busy year for Reardon, who recently returned to Massachusetts after recording new music with Pau and Arnau Figueres at The Sound of Wood studio near Barcelona, Spain, where her past two releases, Changes and In the Good Light, were also recorded. Hayley also co-wrote and was featured on Seth Glier's haunting new single My Body Remembers, and was a Boston Music Awards 2023 Vocalist of the Year nominee.

"Through the gift of her beautiful music, Judit Neddermann has become a dear friend and inspiration to me, and I am honored to share the stage for what will be her first ever American concerts," said Hayley. "Judit has one of my favorite voices, and I am eager for new audiences to discover her here. It will be all the more special to perform alongside her with Pau & Arnau as our shared band."

Tickets

Hayley Reardon and Judit Neddermann will play at Club Passim on Sunday, March 10 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at passim.org. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.