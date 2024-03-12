Shakespeare & Company's Center For Actor Training to Hold Two-Day Lenox Workshop

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training will present Tuning Your Instrument, a two-day workshop focused on voice and movement practices on Thursday, April 18, and Friday, April 19 at its Lenox, Mass. campus.

Led by Shakespeare & Company's Director of Training Sheila Bandyopadhyayand Faculty Member Ariel Bock, Tuning Your Instrument is open to artists at all experience levels and offers a focused exploration of Linklater Voice and Pure Movement practices to improve vocal and physical expression.

The workshop is designed for anyone interested in performance-based voice and bodywork, and can also serve as a complement to the 2024 Lenox Weekend Intensive, held April 19 through 21.

"An actor's instrument is their body, voice, and imagination," said Bandopadhyay, "and that instrument needs to be flexible, open, and responsive - this workshop is a way to develop practices that do just that."

Tuning Your Instrument will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day; tuition is $200 USD. Discounted tuition of $150 will be offered to participants also registered for the Lenox Weekend Intensive.

For more information or to apply, visit shakespeare.org, or call (413) 637-1199, ext. 114.