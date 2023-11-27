Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

Shakespeare & Company's Aims To Support The Northeast Regional Tour This Giving Tuesday

Find out how you can contribute to this annual tour of Shakespeare's plays.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

Shakespeare & Company's Aims To Support The Northeast Regional Tour This Giving Tuesday

This Giving Tuesday - a global day of philanthropy occurring this year on November 28 - Shakespeare & Company will aim to raise funds in support of its education-centered Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare.

An annual tour that sends productions of Shakespeare's plays along with a variety of related workshops into middle and high schools, colleges, community centers, and other venues, the Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare reaches more than 20,000 students, teachers, and audience members each year, and has been part of Shakespeare & Company's repertoire since 1982.

This year, the Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare will present A Midsummer Night's Dream from February 5 through May 18, 2024. Visits include a 90-minute performance, an interactive, 15-minute post-show forum immediately following the performance, and the choice of one of two, 45-minute workshops with students.

The Company also offers custom packages that include access to virtual programming, multi-day residencies with additional workshops, and more. For more information about the Northeast Regional Tour, visit shakespeare.org/education.

To make a donation from now through the end of Giving Tuesday week on Sunday, Dec. 3, visit Shakespeare & Company's Annual Fund page at Click Here.

About Shakespeare & Company

Shakespeare & Company was founded in 1978 by Tina Packer. Located in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, the Company offers performance, education, and actor-training opportunities year-round, and attracts more than 40,000 patrons annually with a core of more than 150 artists.

About Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday is a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world. It was created in 2012 at New York's 92nd Street Y and incubated in its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact. What started as a simple idea of a day that encourages people to do good has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity year-round. The movement is brought to life through a distributed network of entrepreneurial leaders who lead national movements in 85+ countries. People and organizations participate in GivingTuesday in every single country in the world.


