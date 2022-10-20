Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shakespeare & Company to Present PRESENCE, POWER, AND FREEDOM IN MOVEMENT Online This November

This workshop is an opportunity to dive deeply into the experience of authentic, embodied presence both for work as an actor and as a technique for living.

Oct. 20, 2022  

Presence, Power, and Freedom in Movement, led by Shakespeare & Company's Director of Training Sheila Bandyopadhyay, will be held November 2, 9, 16, and 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training schedule of online workshops and intensives for Fall 2022 continues with Presence, Power, and Freedom in Movement, led by Shakespeare & Company's Director of Training Sheila Bandyopadhyay.

Combining a variety of Eastern and Western somatic practices including Pure Movement (Swings), the Alexander Technique, yogic philosophy, and mindful awareness of self, students will have an opportunity to strengthen their connections to their bodies and being to facilitate greater freedom of expression. They will be guided through movement sequences and activities to deepen connections to sensation, imagination, and breath, while also having an opportunity to non-judgmentally observe limiting beliefs that may be holding them back. This workshop is an opportunity to dive deeply into the experience of authentic, embodied presence both for work as an actor and as a technique for living. All levels are welcome.

SCHEDULE: November 2, 9, 16, and 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (U.S. Eastern time)

TUITION: $150 USD

LOCATION: This class will meet via Zoom.

FACULTY: Sheila Bandyopadhyay (she/her). Click here for Sheila's bio.

For more information or to apply, visit shakespeare.org, or call 413.637.1199, ext. 114.

Shakespeare & Company's Center For Actor Training

The aesthetic of Shakespeare & Company was created within the training devised by Founding Artistic Director Tina Packer and a cadre of expert teachers. It is through these programs that the aesthetic is continually investigated, redefined, and reinvigorated, and that welcomes actors, directors, writers, and teachers from all over the world to work with the Company's faculty. Through the Center for Actor Training, Shakespeare & Company's performance artists, education artists, and artist managers develop a common artistic vocabulary and a coherent approach to performing Shakespeare.



