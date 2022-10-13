Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shakespeare & Company to Present KEVIN BARTINI & FRIENDS in December

Shakespeare & Company to Present KEVIN BARTINI & FRIENDS in December

A comedian, actor, and writer, Bartini has been seen most recently as the recurring character Billy Jones in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Boston News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 13, 2022  

Shakespeare & Company and the Berkshire Mountain Comedy Arts Festival will present Kevin Bartini & Friends, an evening of comedy featuring Bartini as Master of Ceremonies and two other headlining acts: comedians Jim Mendrinos and Carole Montgomery.

A comedian, actor, and writer, Bartini has been seen most recently as the recurring character Billy Jones in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and has appeared on NBC's Today Show, ABC's What Would You Do, Discovery Channel's Cash Cab, and NBC's Saturday Night Live, among many other credits.

Inspired by his New York City roots and an eclectic collection of artists, Jim Mendrinos' style is to carry on an hour-long conversation with the audience. His act is a comedic exploration of emotional peaks and valleys challenging the audience to mine the topics with him.

With more than two dozen television credits to her name, Carole Montgomery is a respected veteran of the standup comedy scene nationwide. In addition to her numerous television appearances, she has headlined clubs and colleges across the U.S. and has starred in two different Las Vegas production shows. In her 10 years as a Las Vegas performer, it's estimated that she has been seen by more than five million audience members.

Tickets are $38; for more information or to purchase, visit shakespeare.org or call the Box Office at (413) 637-3353.

About Shakespeare & Company

Shakespeare & Company was founded in 1978 by Tina Packer and a group of founding theater professionals. Located in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, the Company offers performance, education, and actor-training opportunities year-round, and attracts more than 40,000 patrons annually with a core of more than 150 Company Artists.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Latin Grammy Award Winner Andres Cépeda To Perform Two Shows At City Winery Boston, November 5Latin Grammy Award Winner Andres Cépeda To Perform Two Shows At City Winery Boston, November 5
October 12, 2022

A second show has been added for Latin Grammy Award-winning Andres Cépeda's North American tour at City Winery Boston on Saturday November 5.
ICONS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL Series Announced at Greater Boston Stage CompanyICONS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL Series Announced at Greater Boston Stage Company
October 12, 2022

Forget your troubles, come on get happy! Find your place over the rainbow and back into the theatre with GBSC Artistic Consultant, director/choreographer, and educator, Ilyse Robbins, as she brings her lecture series, Icons of the American Musical to the stage!
Cambridge Composer To Premiere Intricate New Sacred Work In Boston This MonthCambridge Composer To Premiere Intricate New Sacred Work In Boston This Month
October 12, 2022

Longtime Cambridge-based sacred musician and composer Rachel Burckardt, together with Wood Harbor Orchestra, conducted by Elijah Langille, and Mount Auburn Choir, premiere the new sacred work “Mount Auburn, a Requiem in d minor,” on Saturday, October 22, 8 pm, at Saint Cecelia Parish, 18 Belvidere Street, Boston. 
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America SeriesNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America Series
October 12, 2022

National Geographic Live, National Geographic's touring speaker series that brings to life the real and awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic Explorers and Speakers, today announced the beginning of its 2022-23 North America event season.
North Shore Music Theatre To Host Beverly PD's Silent Witness ProjectNorth Shore Music Theatre To Host Beverly PD's Silent Witness Project
October 12, 2022

On Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 4p-7p, in conjunction with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and in cooperation with the Beverly Police Department's Domestic Violence Unit, North Shore Music Theatre will host an exhibit of the Silent Witness Project in the theater's lobby. 