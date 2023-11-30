Shakespeare & Company to Present GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY This Holiday Season

A beloved, annual holiday tradition returns to Shakespeare & Company December 15, 16, and 17: a lively, costumed reading of Georgiana & Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley, written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon and directed by Ariel Bock. Drawn from the pages of Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice, four performances of this imagined sequel will be presented on the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre stage at Shakespeare & Company on Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.

Bock has directed readings of the two preceding plays – Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley and The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley – at Shakespeare & Company, and said she looks forward to directing the third and final play in the trilogy. “I am so happy to be directing this new play, based on Austen's much-loved characters,” she said. “You don't have to be a Jane Austen fan – though why not? – to be delighted at what our creative team puts together in this special holiday treat.”

Georgiana & Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley takes place at the home of Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth, and focuses on Georgiana Darcy – an accomplished pianist wary of romance. Georgiana's best friend, Kitty Bennet, is a bright-eyed optimist. These two younger sisters are ready for their own adventures in life and love, starting with the arrival of an admirer and secret correspondent to Pemberley. “The younger generation of Bennet and Darcy women test their wings as they continue the family traditions of sisterly warmth, witty repartee, and pushing boundaries,” added Bock. “Kitty and Georgiana support each other as they navigate secret suitors, the excitement and the agonies of romance, and their desire to break away from the confines of society to establish themselves as independent women and artists.”

Tickets are $28 for general admission and $18 for students; $5 EBT Card to Culture pricing is also available for up to four tickets per EBT Card. Mike's Place will be open one hour prior and following each show, offering a full bar, concessions, and gift-shop items. For more information, visit Click Here, or call the Box Office at (413) 637-3353.

About Shakespeare & Company

Shakespeare & Company was founded in 1978 by Tina Packer and a group of founding theater professionals. Located in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, the Company offers performance, education, and actor-training opportunities year-round, and attracts more than 40,000 patrons annually with a core of more than 150 Company Artists.