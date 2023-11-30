Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

Shakespeare & Company to Present GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY This Holiday Season

A lively, costumed reading of an imagined sequel to Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice, directed by Ariel Bock.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards; Leads Favorite Local Photo 2 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 3 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards; Leads Favorite Local Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Shakespeare & Company to Present GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY This Holiday Season

A beloved, annual holiday tradition returns to Shakespeare & Company December 15, 16, and 17: a lively, costumed reading of Georgiana & Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley, written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon and directed by Ariel Bock. Drawn from the pages of Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice, four performances of this imagined sequel will be presented on the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre stage at Shakespeare & Company on Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.

Bock has directed readings of the two preceding plays – Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley and The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley – at Shakespeare & Company, and said she looks forward to directing the third and final play in the trilogy. “I am so happy to be directing this new play, based on Austen's much-loved characters,” she said. “You don't have to be a Jane Austen fan – though why not? – to be delighted at what our creative team puts together in this special holiday treat.”

Georgiana & Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley takes place at the home of Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth, and focuses on Georgiana Darcy – an accomplished pianist wary of romance. Georgiana's best friend, Kitty Bennet, is a bright-eyed optimist. These two younger sisters are ready for their own adventures in life and love, starting with the arrival of an admirer and secret correspondent to Pemberley. “The younger generation of Bennet and Darcy women test their wings as they continue the family traditions of sisterly warmth, witty repartee, and pushing boundaries,” added Bock. “Kitty and Georgiana support each other as they navigate secret suitors, the excitement and the agonies of romance, and their desire to break away from the confines of society to establish themselves as independent women and artists.”

Tickets are $28 for general admission and $18 for students; $5 EBT Card to Culture pricing is also available for up to four tickets per EBT Card. Mike's Place will be open one hour prior and following each show, offering a full bar, concessions, and gift-shop items. For more information, visit Click Here, or call the Box Office at (413) 637-3353.

About Shakespeare & Company

Shakespeare & Company was founded in 1978 by Tina Packer and a group of founding theater professionals. Located in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, the Company offers performance, education, and actor-training opportunities year-round, and attracts more than 40,000 patrons annually with a core of more than 150 Company Artists.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Mike Iannantuoni Quartet, Seth Glier & More to Perform at The Spire Center For Perform Photo
Mike Iannantuoni Quartet, Seth Glier & More to Perform at The Spire Center For Performing Arts

The Spire Center for Performing Arts has revealed new shows including Mike Iannantuoni Quartet, HoneySuckle, Ally Venable Band, and Seth Glier.

2
LA CAGE AUX FOLLES and NEXT TO NORMAL Set For Barrington Stage Companys 2024 Season Photo
LA CAGE AUX FOLLES and NEXT TO NORMAL Set For Barrington Stage Company's 2024 Season

Initial productions have been announced for the 2024 season at Barrington Stage Compapny, which will also mark BSC’s 30th anniversary. Learn more about the lineup here!

3
Berkshire Theatre Group Reveals Cast For A CHRISTMAS CAROL Photo
Berkshire Theatre Group Reveals Cast For A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Berkshire Theatre Group has announced the return of its cherished tradition, A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, adapted by Eric Hill and directed by Eric Hill and David Adkins.

4
Kara Young & More to Star in Industry Presentations of Douglas Lyons TABLE 17 at New W Photo
Kara Young & More to Star in Industry Presentations of Douglas Lyons' TABLE 17 at New Works Provincetown

New Works Provincetown will present industry presentations of 'Table 17,' a new play by Douglas Lyons. The cast includes two-time Tony nominee Kara Young. Don't miss this exciting new work!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY Video
Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
ChristmasTime! in Boston ChristmasTime!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (12/02-12/10)Tracker
Renée Fleming, soprano in Boston Renée Fleming, soprano
Symphony Hall (2/04-2/04)Tracker
Clue in Boston Clue
Emerson Colonial Theatre (4/30-5/05)
A Christmas Carol Sensory Friendly Performace in Boston A Christmas Carol Sensory Friendly Performace
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (12/17-12/17)
Yippee Ki Yay in Boston Yippee Ki Yay
Huntington Theatre (12/27-12/31)PHOTOS
A Strange Loop in Boston A Strange Loop
SpeakEasy Stage Company (4/26-5/25)
Cost of Living in Boston Cost of Living
SpeakEasy Stage Company (3/08-3/30)
Elf in Boston Elf
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (11/21-12/09)
My Fair Lady in Boston My Fair Lady
The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts (2/16-2/18)
Real Women Have Curves: The Musical in Boston Real Women Have Curves: The Musical
American Repertory Theater (12/06-1/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You