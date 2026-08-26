Shakespeare & Company to Offer Free Tickets to Patrons 22 and Under

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Thanks to a gift from the Virginia & Harvey Kimmel Family Fund of the Philadelphia Foundation, Shakespeare & Company will offer free tickets to patrons 22 and under to all remaining shows of Season 2026.

While some age restrictions apply based on show content, the 22-and-under offer includes Shakespeare & Company's current production of Hamlet directed by Ariel Bock, as well as Midsummer Dreamers directed by Maura Hanlon, a retelling of A Midsummer Night's Dream presented in collaboration with Cosmic Mirth; The Norwegians by C. Denby Swanson, a contemporary comedy directed by James Warwick; all staged readings presented at the Celebrating Jewish Plays weekend, and Shakespeare & Company's winter show-a staged reading of Pride & Prejudice by Claire F. Martin, directed by Bock.

The Budding Bards program soft-launched in 2025, offering free tickets to patrons 18 and under for a portion of Shakespeare & Company's outdoor run of Romeo and Juliet. This year, Budding Bards expanded its age range and its offerings to include free tickets to either of Season 2026's Shakespeare productions (July's Twelfth Night, and August's Hamlet) for the entirety of their runs, and following that effort's success, extended the offer to the wider range of plays this month.

Shakespeare & Company's Executive Director Molly Merrihew said the quick growth of the program, made possible by the Kimmel Family Fund, is one of the most impactful moves the company has made in its mission to make theater accessible to all.

Hamlet runs through August 30 at the Tina Packer Playhouse; Midsummer Dreamers presents a limited, three-show run September 1-3, and is open to patrons ages 13 and older. The Norwegians plays September 4-October 4, and is open to patrons ages 12 and older.

To redeem the offer, patrons 22 and under may use the links below, enter the code BUDDINGBARDS at checkout when purchasing tickets online, or mention it when calling the Box Office at 413.637.3353.

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