Shakespeare & Company Expands Free Tickets for Patrons 22 and Under

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Thanks to a gift from the Virginia & Harvey Kimmel Family Fund of the Philadelphia Foundation, Shakespeare & Company announced that it will offer free tickets to patrons 22 and under to all remaining shows of Season 2026.

While some age restrictions apply based on show content, the 22-and-under offer includes Shakespeare & Company's current production of Hamlet directed by Ariel Bock, as well as Midsummer Dreamers directed by Maura Hanlon, a retelling of A Midsummer Night's Dream presented in collaboration with Cosmic Mirth; The Norwegians by C. Denby Swanson, a contemporary comedy directed by James Warwick; all staged readings presented at the Celebrating Jewish Plays weekend, and Shakespeare & Company's winter show-a staged reading of Pride & Prejudice by Claire F. Martin, directed by Bock.

The Budding Bards program soft-launched in 2025, offering free tickets to patrons 18 and under for a portion of Shakespeare & Company's outdoor run of Romeo and Juliet. This year, Budding Bards expanded its age range and its offerings to include free tickets to either of Season 2026's Shakespeare productions (July's Twelfth Night, and August's Hamlet) for the entirety of their runs, and following that effort's success, extended the offer to the wider range of plays this month.

Shakespeare & Company's Executive Director Molly Merrihew said the quick growth of the program, made possible by the Kimmel Family Fund, is one of the most impactful moves the company has made in its mission to make theater accessible to all.

'I'm deeply grateful for the vision and generosity of the Kimmels. It's a joy to partner around our shared belief in the life-changing power of arts education and in the ways that access to creative experiences can shape lives, build confidence in young people, and strengthen our community as a whole,' she shared. 'This season, we've really rallied around the idea of 'theater for all,' imagining a future where every young person has the opportunity to experience, engage with, and see themselves reflected in the arts, regardless of cost. The Kimmels' extraordinary support brings us one step closer to making that vision a reality.'

Artistic Director Allyn Burrows agreed, adding that he's deeply moved by Harvey and Virginia Kimmel's magnanimity in supporting such a key initiative.

'This gesture encourages young people to keep the spirit of in-person theater alive in their hearts and minds,' he said.

Harvey Kimmel noted that the Kimmel family is pleased with the growing, positive response Budding Bards has received, which led the foundation to make even greater commitments during the current season.

'We believe the arts are critical for students' overall growth, helping them to learn and mature,' he said. 'Specifically, we think the opportunity to see a live performance can help with the understanding and appreciation of great storytellers.'

Sunie Gorey, Shakespeare & Company's Director of Development, said the gift is a major step toward offering more accessible, inclusive theater to both Berkshires residents and visitors year-round.

'We are overjoyed by this gift from the Kimmels, which aligns with our desire to make Shakespeare available to all ages and allows families to come together to experience Shakespeare's words and live theater,' she said.

Hamlet runs through August 30 at the Tina Packer Playhouse; Midsummer Dreamers presents a limited, three-show run September 1-3, and is open to patrons ages 13 and older. The Norwegians plays September 4-October 4, and is open to patrons ages 12 and older.

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