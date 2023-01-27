Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shakespeare & Company to Launch Free Lecture Series BEHIND THE CURTAIN

The inaugural Behind the Curtain lecture will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10:30 a.m. at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre's Jane Iredale Lobby.

Jan. 27, 2023  

Shakespeare & Company to Launch Free Lecture Series BEHIND THE CURTAIN

Shakespeare & Company is launching a new, free lecture series: Behind the Curtain, launching Saturday, Feb. 18, and hosted by Shakespearean scholar Ann Berman.

Berman, who currently serves as Vice President of Shakespeare & Company's Volunteer Company, holds a Master of Arts in Shakespeare Studies from King's College, London through a program partnered with Shakespeare's Globe. She will lead the series, often with directors, cast members, design-team members, or others joining as guest speakers, examining various themes surrounding Shakespeare's works as well as other titles to be presented during the 2023 Season.

The inaugural Behind the Curtain lecture will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10:30 a.m. at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre's Jane Iredale Lobby, focusing on Romeo and Juliet, with an emphasis on how costume design can influence audience response. Shakespeare & Company Costume Director Govane Lohbauer will be the talk's featured guest.

The series continues on Saturday, March 4 with a discussion of A Midsummer Night's Dream, to be staged at Shakespeare & Company from August 1 through September 10; Saturday, March 18, exploring the topic of Shakespeare and Jealousy, and Saturday, April 1, tracing the historical source material that informed The Contention: Henry VI, Part II.

All Behind the Curtain talks are free, but reservations are required. For more information or to reserve a ticket, visit shakespeare.org.

About Shakespeare & Company

Shakespeare & Company was founded in 1978 by Tina Packer. Located in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, the Company offers performance, education, and actor-training opportunities year-round, and attracts more than 40,000 patrons annually with a core of more than 150 artists.

About Ann Berman

Ann Berman holds a Master of Arts in Shakespeare Studies from King's College, London, through a program that partnered with Shakespeare's Globe. She also holds a Master's of Education in Special Education from Boston University and a bachelor's degree in English from SUNY Binghamton. Prior to relocating to Berkshire County, she served as a longtime volunteer with the Actors' Shakespeare Project in Boston, and taught Shakespeare's plays at the Life-long Learning at Regis College program (LLARC), in tandem with what play ASP was performing at the time. Now a resident of Lee, Mass., Berman is also an active member of The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College (OLLI).



New Repertory Theatre Announces its 2023 Season Photo
New Repertory Theatre Announces its 2023 Season
New Repertory Theatre has announced its 2023 Season, as the company continues to build on its nearly 40-year legacy of excellent, provocative theatrical productions that speak to the vital issues of our time.  Learn more about the full performance lineup here!
Boston Symphony Orchestra Appoints Ed Gazouleas To Head The Tanglewood Music Center For Su Photo
Boston Symphony Orchestra Appoints Ed Gazouleas To Head The Tanglewood Music Center For Summer 2023
The Boston Symphony Orchestra's Tanglewood Music Center (TMC) will be led this summer by Ed Gazouleas, a longtime TMC faculty member, a former member of the Boston Symphony, and Provost at the Curtis Institute of Music. The announcement was made this week by Jeffrey Dunn, the BSO's interim Eunice and Julian Cohen President and Chief Executive Officer. 
American Repertory Theater Names Dayron J. Miles New Associate Artistic Director Photo
American Repertory Theater Names Dayron J. Miles New Associate Artistic Director
American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University has appointed Dayron J. Miles A.R.T.’s Associate Artistic Director.
John Mayer Announces Solo Acoustic 2023 Spring Tour Photo
John Mayer Announces Solo Acoustic 2023 Spring Tour
For the first time in his career, trailblazer John Mayer has set a groundbreaking solo acoustic tour for spring 2023. 20 years in the making, this audacious trek features solo performances by Mayer, leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar, in arenas throughout the U.S. and Canada.

More Hot Stories For You


New Repertory Theatre Announces its 2023 SeasonNew Repertory Theatre Announces its 2023 Season
January 27, 2023

New Repertory Theatre has announced its 2023 Season, as the company continues to build on its nearly 40-year legacy of excellent, provocative theatrical productions that speak to the vital issues of our time.  Learn more about the full performance lineup here!
Mac-Haydn Theatre Announces 42ND STREET, JERSEY BOYS And More for 2023 Season Of MusicalsMac-Haydn Theatre Announces 42ND STREET, JERSEY BOYS And More for 2023 Season Of Musicals
January 25, 2023

The Mac-Haydn Theatre has announced its 2023 season schedule, composing the theatre's 54th summer season.
Commonwealth Shakespeare Company and Coolidge Corner Theatre Present Shakespeare Reimagined: SHAKESPEARE IN LOVECommonwealth Shakespeare Company and Coolidge Corner Theatre Present Shakespeare Reimagined: SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
January 25, 2023

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC) and the Coolidge Corner Theatre are teaming up to take an in-depth look at how some filmmakers have brought Shakespeare's stories to the screen. 
THE GREAT LEAP by Lauren Yee to Open at Lyric Stage Company of Boston in FebruaryTHE GREAT LEAP by Lauren Yee to Open at Lyric Stage Company of Boston in February
January 24, 2023

Lyric Stage Company of Boston will present The Great Leap by Lauren Yee. Performances begin Friday, February 24 and run through Sunday, March 19.
Front Porch Arts Collective and The Huntington Present K-I-S-S-I-N-G in MarchFront Porch Arts Collective and The Huntington Present K-I-S-S-I-N-G in March
January 24, 2023

Front Porch Arts Collective and The Huntington have announced the cast and creative team of K-I-S-S-I-N-G, their co-production of the world premiere play written by Massachusetts playwright and Huntington Playwriting Fellow Lenelle Moïse and directed by The Porch's Co-Producing Artistic Director Dawn M. Simmons.
share