Shakespeare & Company to Host Fall Actor Training Workshops

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Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training has announced its 2026 lineup of fall workshops and weekend intensives, including sessions in San Jose, Calif., Lenox, Mass., and New York, N.Y.

Designed for professional actors and theater students seeking an introduction to Shakespeare & Company's training methods and alumni who hope to refresh and reconnect with the teachings, Shakespeare & Company's workshops and weekend Intensives integrate voice, movement, and monologue work.

Susan Dibble, senior workshops director with the Center for Actor Training, explained that Shakespeare & Company's fall programming is both an excellent introduction for actors new to Shakespeare & Company's training and a refresher for those who've participated in the past.

“Our weekend intensives are open to all who are curious about speaking Shakespeare,” she said. “In addition to seasoned performers, directors, and educators, we often welcome people who love Shakespeare but are new to acting.”

Upcoming programming includes:

Lenox Weekend Intensive, September 3 & 4, Lenox, Mass.

San Jose Weekend Intensive, September 19 & 20, San Jose, Calif.

New York City Weekend Intensive, October 10 & 11, New York, N.Y.

Shakespeare Sonnets: Lightning in a Bottle, October 23–25, Lenox, Mass.

Artists who have completed the Center for Actor Training's Month-long Intensive, Summer Shakespeare Intensive, or Conservatory programs are eligible for a 15% alumni discount on all workshops. Members of acting unions and of the Shakespeare Theatre Association (STA) are eligible for a 10% discount on tuition. Discounts are also available for those currently enrolled as an undergraduate or graduate student, as well as those who identify as Black, Indigenous, or People of Color. These discounts may not be combined.

The Lenox Weekend Intensive and the Shakespeare's Sonnets workshop have single-occupancy dorm-style housing available on the Shakespeare & Company campus for $50 per night. Housing includes a shared kitchen and bathroom; linens are provided.

For more information or to apply, visit shakespeare.org/actor-training, or call 413.637.1199, ext. 114.

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