Shakespeare & Company To Offer Online Linklater Voice Class This Fall

Learn the practical approach to voice training and explore the potential of your voice as an actor or public speaker.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training is offering a six-session, online class titled Linklater Voice: The Progression II. Beginning Tuesday, Sept.19, classes are held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST on Tuesdays through October 24.

Using the techniques set forth in Kristin Linklater's practical approach to voice training, including from her book Freeing the Natural Voice, participants explore the potential of voice as an actor or public speaker by creating connections between thoughts, body, and voice.

This class reinforces the relaxation, and generous vibration, explored in the first half of the Progression, and investigates how the voice can be strengthened by isolating and then blending the different resonators, expanding breath capacity, and finding an easy and efficient articulation.

The class will be led by actor, teacher, and director Tom Giordano, a designated Linklater Voice teacher and Shakespeare & Company artist. As the class focuses on the second half of the Progression, some experience with Linklater Voice is recommended.

Tuition is $250, and scholarships are available for BIPOC artists. Discounts are also available for training alumni as well as members of acting unions and the Shakespeare Theatre Association.

For more information or to apply, visit shakespeare.org or call (413) 637-1199, ext. 114.

About the Center for Actor Training

Shakespeare & Company's curriculum is internationally recognized as a deeply effective training experience for actors who aspire to bring their talent, intuition, and spirit to a higher level. Through the Center for Actor Training, actors, directors, writers, and teachers from all over the world come to work with the Company's faculty to train their voices and their bodies with a daily regimen of demanding classes, and to delve deeply into their own imaginations, intellects, and emotional lives. If you are interested in bringing a Weekend Intensive to your city, theater company, or university, contact us.

About Shakespeare & Company

Shakespeare & Company was founded in 1978 by Tina Packer. Located in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, the Company offers performance, education, and actor-training opportunities year-round, and attracts more than 40,000 patrons annually with a core of more than 150 artists.



