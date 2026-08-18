CELEBRATING JEWISH PLAYS to Return to Shakespeare & Company

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Shakespeare & Company will welcome back Celebrating Jewish Plays this October 9 through 11, featuring three readings over three days during the holiday weekend, plus live poetry, speakers, musical performances, and more, all added to this year's event.

On Friday, October 9, at 11 a.m., the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires in partnership with Shakespeare & Company kicks off the weekend with a free Knosh and Knowledge discussion of Israeli theater with Michal Peles-Almagor, a Postdoctoral fellow at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a Research Fellow and Tel Aviv University.

The weekend continues on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m., with a reading of After the Revolution by Amy Herzog, and resumes on Saturday at 7 p.m., with Joshua Harmon's Bad Jews.

On Sunday, October 11 at 2 p.m., a new offering will be staged at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre: Many Jewish Voices-A String Trio and a Trio of Poets, by Owen Lewis, who also joined the Celebrating Jewish Plays planning committee this year after witnessing last year's successful event. On Sunday, October 11, at 4 p.m., a reading of Broken Glass by Arthur Miller closes the event.

Tickets and multi-show weekend passes, which allow patrons to choose their seats early at reduced convenience fees to see all three readings, are now available. For more information, visit shakespeare.org or call the Box Office at 413.637.3353.

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