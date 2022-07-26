Seth Sikes Returns To Provincetown With BROADWAY BABIES, August 23- 24

Seth Sikes will return to Provincetown in his show Broadway Babies at Post Office Café & Cabaret on Tuesday, August 23 & Wednesday, August 24 at 8:30PM.

Sikes is one of New York's best known nightclub performers and his previous Provincetown appearances have all sold-out as has each of his appearances at 54 Below in New York City.

Broadway Babies is Sikes's very special tribute to Broadway legends including Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli and other favorites. In his own contemporary style Sikes will perform songs made famous by his idols along with a few Judy Garland tunes. The New York Times called him, "A hit with audiences and critics alike."

Tickets can be found at Seth Sikes - Provincetown tickets.

In recent years Sikes has made a name for himself with a series of colorful, upbeat videos which spoofed Covid life in Manhattan and on Fire Island. And in 2021, in a loving tribute to Provincetown, Sikes released The Trolley Song a music video which was backed by a full cast and shot on location using PTown's ubiquitous trolley car.

Before becoming one of New York's most talked-about performers Sikes worked in the theater behind the scenes. He was the Associate Director of The Nance on Broadway and of the Off-Broadway productions of Tribes and Pageant. His other Assistant Director credits include Sondheim: The Birthday Concert and The Band's Visit which won the Tony Award for Best Musical under the direction of David Cromer who won the Tony for Best Director of a Musical.

Tickets are also available by phone by calling the box office at 508-487-0087 or visiting Post Office Café & Cabaret at 303 Commercial Street.