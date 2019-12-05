Samuel Slater's Announces December Events - Taste Of Italy Wine Dinner, Breakfast With Santa And New Year's Eve Party

Samuel Slater's Restaurant will host three special events in its function hall in December, the Taste of Italy Wine Dinner set for Thursday, December 12th, Breakfast With Santa on December 14th its New Year's Eve celebration December 31st. Tickets for the Taste of Italy Wine Dinner and New Year's Eve celebration are available for purchase at www.samuelslaters.com. Reservations for Breakfast With Santa can be purchased by calling (508)-943-1639.

The 2019/2020 Wine Dinner Series continues with a Taste of Italy Wine Dinner on December 12 at 6:30 PM. Executive chef Keith Polaina and L&T Abruzzi take guests on a culinary journey through their favorite areas of Italy with a traditionally inspired 5-course dinner and carefully selected wine pairings. The menu selection includes a charcuterie, scallop crudo, chicken saltimbocca, ossobuco alla Milanese, and a lemon almond biscotti with white chocolate mascarpone gelato. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.samuelslaters.com.

Breakfast With Santa will take place on December 14th beginning at 9:00 AM. Guests are invited to indulge in a family-friendly brunch and meet Santa Claus before his big day on the 25th. This will be a special opportunity to take pictures of your kids with Santa. For mom and dad, a fresh Bloody Mary bar will be available. This year, Samuel Slater's is also partnering with Worcester's Toys For Tots, and all guests are invited to bring a toy to help support this year's campaign. Reservations can be made by calling (508)-943-1639.

Samuel Slater's will also be ringing in 2020 with the New Year's Eve celebration on December 31st starting at 8:00 PM in the Function Hall. The evening will feature music from DJ Dave, Hor D'oeuvres from Chef Keith Polaina and the staff of Samuel Slater's, a sweet treat station, welcome punch, party favors, and a Champagne toast at midnight. Cocktail attire is suggestion and tickets are available for purchase in advance at www.samuelslaters.com.(In addition to the party in the function hall, Samuel Slater's Restaurant will be offering its regular menu on New Year's Eve as well.)

Named after the former Webster, MA resident known for being the "Father of the American Industrial Revolution," Samuel Slater's Restaurant opened in the fall of 2018 at Indian Ranch. The restaurant offers lakeside dining of craft American food with French and Italian influences from the shores of Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Dinner is served Tuesdays through Saturdays, beginning at 4:00 PM. Sunday brunch is available from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM.



Tickets for the Taste of Italy Wine Dinner and the New Year's Eve celebration at Samuel Slater's Function Hall can be purchased at www.samuelslaters.com. Reservations for Breakfast With Santa can be made by calling (508)-943-1639. The Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA just outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.samuelslaters.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You