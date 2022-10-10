Salem Witch Trial Play Debuts In Boston Reading

"Saltonstall's Trial" the untold story of the infamous Salem witch trials makes its Boston debut at the historic Modern Theatre in a dramatic-stage reading performance on Thursday, October 27, at 7 p.m. Elliot Norton Award Winners, Jeremiah Kissel, Laura Latreille, and Malcolm Ingram lead the cast.

Based on a true story, the original play tells the courageous story of Nathaniel Saltonstall. Appointed to the panel of judges trying witchcraft cases, Saltonstall begins to question the legitimacy of the proceedings. As fear and hysteria grips the county of Essex, Saltonstall must choose between integrity and self-preservation. The truth will put his loved ones at risk, and himself on trial.

At once historical and current, the original story is by Massachusetts author Michael Cormier. The play is cowritten by Cormier and director Myriam Cyr..

Cyr, Punctuate4 Productions artistic director, has extensive professional credits in theater, film and as an actress, director, and author. She starred opposite Al Pacino in his theatrical production of "Salome" and on film, she appeared as Ultra Violet in "I Shot Andy Warhol" Most recently, she starred in Pat Mire's film "Pointe Noire" - a Cajun story about death row.

"This is a play for our times. It is about the price of a lie. It about the danger of trying people in the public court, the power of rumors and how lies bring us to turn against each other," said Cyr.

"The play has been in development during a tumultuous time in our country and the world," added Cyr. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with world-renowned literary manager Jack Bradley ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child", "Legally Blonde").

"This work capture a critical time in our local history, as well as, American history," said Cormier: "It sheds light on the dangers of elitism, prejudice, mob rule, and the importance of truth."

Presented by the Ford Hall Forum with Punctuate4 Productions and Suffolk University's Theatre Department, the stage-reading at the historic Modern Theatre at Suffolk University, 525 Washington St., Boston, is free and open to the public. Advanced tickets are recommended as space is limited.