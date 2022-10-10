Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Salem Witch Trial Play Debuts In Boston Reading

The reading is on Thursday, October 27, at 7 p.m.

Register for Boston News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 10, 2022  

Salem Witch Trial Play Debuts In Boston Reading

"Saltonstall's Trial" the untold story of the infamous Salem witch trials makes its Boston debut at the historic Modern Theatre in a dramatic-stage reading performance on Thursday, October 27, at 7 p.m. Elliot Norton Award Winners, Jeremiah Kissel, Laura Latreille, and Malcolm Ingram lead the cast.

Based on a true story, the original play tells the courageous story of Nathaniel Saltonstall. Appointed to the panel of judges trying witchcraft cases, Saltonstall begins to question the legitimacy of the proceedings. As fear and hysteria grips the county of Essex, Saltonstall must choose between integrity and self-preservation. The truth will put his loved ones at risk, and himself on trial.

At once historical and current, the original story is by Massachusetts author Michael Cormier. The play is cowritten by Cormier and director Myriam Cyr..

Cyr, Punctuate4 Productions artistic director, has extensive professional credits in theater, film and as an actress, director, and author. She starred opposite Al Pacino in his theatrical production of "Salome" and on film, she appeared as Ultra Violet in "I Shot Andy Warhol" Most recently, she starred in Pat Mire's film "Pointe Noire" - a Cajun story about death row.

"This is a play for our times. It is about the price of a lie. It about the danger of trying people in the public court, the power of rumors and how lies bring us to turn against each other," said Cyr.

"The play has been in development during a tumultuous time in our country and the world," added Cyr. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with world-renowned literary manager Jack Bradley ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child", "Legally Blonde").

"This work capture a critical time in our local history, as well as, American history," said Cormier: "It sheds light on the dangers of elitism, prejudice, mob rule, and the importance of truth."

Presented by the Ford Hall Forum with Punctuate4 Productions and Suffolk University's Theatre Department, the stage-reading at the historic Modern Theatre at Suffolk University, 525 Washington St., Boston, is free and open to the public. Advanced tickets are recommended as space is limited. Reserve at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202086®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F34432%2Fproduction%2F1140308%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1ThInw8e9_7HCrOuUC5YPAqEq1DAU-1eV7x6vsmZEY6T9BdcAwqfWbbUo?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


To Present THE SOUND OF MUSIC Starring Broadway's Sara Jean FordTo Present THE SOUND OF MUSIC Starring Broadway's Sara Jean Ford
October 10, 2022

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will present The Sound of Music at THE BLACK BOX in Franklin, MA October 14-23.
Sal Baglio Comes Home To East Boston With Benefit Show At ZUMIX, November 5Sal Baglio Comes Home To East Boston With Benefit Show At ZUMIX, November 5
October 10, 2022

For longtime Boston singer, guitarist and songwriter Sal Baglio, the round trip is only complete when you come “Home Again.” Baglio returns to East Boston to perform at ZUMIX on  November 5th at 7:00PM.
Salem Witch Trial Play Debuts In Boston ReadingSalem Witch Trial Play Debuts In Boston Reading
October 10, 2022

'Saltonstall's Trial' the untold story of the infamous Salem witch trials makes its Boston debut at the historic Modern Theatre in a dramatic-stage reading performance on Thursday, October 27, at 7 p.m. Elliot Norton Award Winners, Jeremiah Kissel, Laura Latreille, and Malcolm Ingram lead the cast.
North Shore Civic Ballet Needs Treasures and Volunteers for Annual Online Holiday AuctionNorth Shore Civic Ballet Needs Treasures and Volunteers for Annual Online Holiday Auction
October 9, 2022

The new fall only just arrived and the North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) is already preparing for its annual online holiday auction.  This year, the nonprofit dance company celebrates its 48th season and invites the public to help train the next generation of dancers and artists in the North Shore region of Massachusetts by supporting the auction.  The auction's proceeds support scholarships, new choreography, costuming, special educational projects, and other required dance equipment and resources.
Fall 2022 BSO NOW Video-On-Demand Programming Includes September Opening Night Concert And MoreFall 2022 BSO NOW Video-On-Demand Programming Includes September Opening Night Concert And More
October 7, 2022

The two fall concerts featured at the start of the 2022-23 BSO NOW offerings shine a spotlight on piano soloists, one making his BSO debut, the other making a welcome return.