SPRINGFIELD SYMPHONY CHAMBER PLAYERS Flute Quartet to Perform at 52 Sumner

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The Springfield Symphony Chamber Players (SSCP) will continue its third season at 52 Sumner with a delightful afternoon of chamber music featuring the SSCP Flute Quartet on Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 3:00PM.

Flutist Ellen Redman returns to 52 Sumner, joined by violinist Marsha Harbison, violist Ronald Gorevic, and cellist Boris Kogan for a performance celebrating the warmth and elegance of flute and strings.

The concert offers audiences an opportunity to enjoy the beautiful interplay of these four instruments in the intimate and welcoming setting of 52 Sumner.

Presented under the auspices of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, the Chamber Players continue their tradition of bringing exceptional live music to the Springfield community.

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