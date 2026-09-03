SPELLING BEE & More Lead Boston's September 2026 Top Theatre Shows

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Boston is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Boston for September 2026.

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

The Cape Playhouse - Now through September 19, 2026

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee follows an eclectic group of six middle schoolers as they compete for the spelling championship of a lifetime. Directed by Claybourne Elder, this Tony Award-winning musical offers a heartfelt and humorous exploration of adolescence, with the contestants navigating quirky challenges and the pressures of competition. Through their comical and touching stories, the characters remind audiences that winning isn't everything, making for an entertaining and thought-provoking experience.

For tickets: click here.

Purpose

Boston Center for the Arts - September 10, 2026 through October 11, 2026

WINNER! Tony Award for Best Play

WINNER! Pulitzer Prize for Drama

Winner of the 2025 Pulitzer Prize and a smash hit on Broadway,Purposeis the explosive and wildly entertaining new play from Tony winnerBranden Jacobs-Jenkins, diving headlong into the life of a prominent and influential political dynasty.

Encircled by civil rights leaders, pastors, and congressmen for decades, the Jasper family is a foundational pillar of Black American society. That is, until their youngest son returns home with an unexpected dinner guest, and their carefully curated existence begins to fracture. Don’t miss this searing and hilarious exploration of faith, class, ambition, and heritage — whatThe Washington Postcalled “a feast of jaw-dropping tea and riveting food for thought.”

For tickets: click here.

Bikeman

Cape Rep Theatre - September 11, 2026 through September 11, 2026

Cape Rep Theatre commemorates the 25th Anniversary of September 11th with Bikeman, one man’s story of riding toward the World Trade Center on that fateful September day written by Thomas Flynn. Performances will be held in Cape Rep’s Barn September 11 at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm. This event is free to attend but donations at the door are graciously appreciated. Call the box office or see us online at caperep.org for reservations and information. Cape Rep Indoor Theater, North Side Route 6A E. Brewster, 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

Bikeman, an epic poem by Thomas Flynn. A journalist, award winning TV producer and writer, now Harwich resident, Flynn lived in New York City and rode toward the Twin Towers that day. This is his story. Come honor the 25th anniversary of this day with us.

Modeled on Dante's Inferno, veteran journalist Thomas Flynn's Bikeman chronicles the morning of September 11, 2001 like no other published work. Flynn delivers a personal account of his experiences beginning with the first strike on the World Trade Center when he decided to follow his journalist's instinct and point his bike's handlebars in the direction of the North tower. His story continues as he transitions from reporter to participant hoping to survive the fall of the south tower. Now Flynn, as both journalist and now survivor, must come to terms with the harrowing ordeal and somehow find peace in the very act of surviving.

All performances will be in Cape Rep’s air conditioned Barn, 3299 Main Street, Brewster. For further information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at 508.896.1888 or online at www.caperep.org.

For tickets: click here.

Come From Away

North Shore Music Theatre - September 16, 2026 through September 27, 2026

COME FROM AWAY is a moving and uplifting musical based on the true story of what happened in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, on September 11, 2001. When 38 planes carrying nearly 7,000 passengers were unexpectedly diverted there, the residents of this isolated community opened their hearts and homes to the stranded travelers. What began as a day of global tragedy transformed into a powerful tale of compassion, connection, and humanity. With a vibrant, folk-inspired score and a fast-paced, ensemble-driven narrative, COME FROM AWAY captures the tensions, culture clashes, and eventual camaraderie that unfolded over several unforgettable days. This Tony® Award-winning musical celebrates the best of the human spirit and the extraordinary capacity for good in the face of crisis.

For tickets: click here.

All My Sons

Lyric Stage Company of Boston - September 20, 2026 through September 20, 2026

All My Sons is part of Lyric Stage Boston's 2026-2027 season. The press performance is scheduled for Sunday, September 20, 2026.

For tickets: click here.

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