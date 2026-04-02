SWEPT AWAY & More Lead Boston's Spring 2026 Top Theatre Shows

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Boston is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Boston for April 2026.

Swept Away

SpeakEasy Stage Company - April 24, 2026 through May 23, 2026

A storm. A shipwreck. Four survivors. As they fight to stay alive, these New Bedford whalers must confront who they are, what they’ve done, and whether forgiveness is possible. Featuring a book by John Logan and music from The Avett Brothers, Swept Away is a gripping, heart-rending new musical about brotherhood, morality, and the cost of survival.

For tickets: click here.

ANGRY, RAUCOUS, AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS

Lyric Stage Boston - Now through April 12, 2026

ANGRY, RAUCOUS, AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS explores the intersection of legacy and new beginnings through the journey of Anna Campbell, a once-radical actress whose groundbreaking performance reshaped her career. Decades later, she faces an unexpected challenge when a younger, less experienced actress is set to perform her iconic piece at a festival, prompting Anna to confront her insecurities and consider stepping aside. Directed by Jacqui Parker, this thought-provoking play by Pearl Cleage highlights the complexities of generational change in the arts.

For tickets: click here.

The Simon and Garfunkel Story

Emerson Colonial Theatre - April 03, 2026 through April 06, 2026

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY returns to the Emerson Colonial Theatre following a sold-out engagement last February!

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60’s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance.

Using state of the art video projection, incredible lighting, and a full live band THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY is a moving and powerful concert featuring all the hits such as “Mrs. Robinson,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound,” “Scarborough Fair,” “The Boxer,” “The Sound Of Silence,” and many more — this is a show not to be missed!

For tickets: click here.

Dog Man: The Musical

Emerson Colonial Theatre - April 11, 2026 through April 12, 2026

Based on the worldwide bestselling hit series by Dav Pilkey, DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL is a hilarious and heartwarming new production following the chronicles of Dog Man, who with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world’s most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of beloved characters from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club.

For tickets: click here.

The Wizard of Oz

The Company Theatre - April 17, 2026 through April 26, 2026

There’s no place like A.C.T. this spring! We are over the rainbow with excitement for our live recreation of this beloved MGM film. The marvel of the classic tale unfolds as Dorothy and her dog Toto are whisked away in a tornado from Kansas to the Merry Old Land of Oz. Flying monkeys, ruby slippers, and wickedly thrilling effects, oh my! This epic production is sure to be unforgettable for new and lifelong fans alike.

For tickets: click here.

When Playwrights Kill

Huntington Theatre - April 03, 2026 through April 18, 2026

World Premiere production of WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL by Matthew Lombardo (Tea at Five), a fast-paced, behind-the-scenes comedy about an aspiring playwright on the verge of Broadway glory. But his dreams are soon dashed after being forced to hire a notoriously difficult diva who derails his play’s out-of-town tryout in Boston. Desperately not wanting to bring the production to Broadway and being unable to convince the producer to fire her, there is only one thing left he can do to save his play and career: the diva must be stopped!

For tickets: click here.

Hamlet

Shakespeare & Company - Now through May 01, 2026

Shakespeare & Company presents a regional tour of Hamlet, directed by Kevin G. Coleman, from February 10 to May 1, 2026. This classic tale of mystery, revenge, and the struggle for truth examines Hamlet's journey as he confronts the truth about his father's death. The production features an engaging cast, including Ryan N. Murray as Hamlet, Abigail St. John as Gertrude, and Jonathan Perkins as Claudius. The tour aims to make Shakespeare's work accessible and relevant, reaching over 20,000 students and community members each year.

For tickets: click here.

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