SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS Will Come to Provincetown Theater in October

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Provincetown Theater has announced the cast and creative team for Bess Wohl's Small Mouth Sounds, a funny and touching comedy about six strangers who retreat from the noise of everyday life in search of peace, enlightenment—and perhaps themselves. Small Mouth Sounds runs Thursday through Sunday, October 8–25, at Provincetown Theater.

Set at a remote meditation retreat, Small Mouth Sounds follows a group of emotionally complicated people who have come together hoping that silence, reflection, and a little spiritual guidance might somehow make their lives better. Instead, their anxieties, neuroses, desires, and secrets provide plenty of opportunities for laughter. Wohl's play is both tender and wickedly observant, finding enormous comic potential in the uncomfortable gap between the lives we present to others and the messy lives we actually live.

First produced in New York in 2015, Small Mouth Sounds established playwright Bess Wohl as a distinctive voice in contemporary American comedy. This year, Wohl earned the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for her play, Liberation.

The Cast

William Mullin as Teacher

Kelly Christopher as Joan

Janet Geist Moore as Judy

Katie Pentedemos as Alicia

Daniel Goldberg as Ned

Kevin B. Aries as Rodney

Paul E. Halley as Jan

The production is directed by Alison Greene.

The Creative Team

Ellen Rousseau — Set Designer

Stephen Petrilli — Lighting Designer

Carol Sherry — Costume Designer

Allie Burgess — Stage Manager

With its unlikely collection of retreat-goers, awkward silences, buried resentments, and wonderfully recognizable human behavior, Small Mouth Sounds offers Provincetown audiences a comedy that is at once irreverent, intimate, and heartfelt. Sometimes the funniest thing about trying to find inner peace is discovering just how difficult it is to sit quietly with yourself.

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