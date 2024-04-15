SHAKESPEARE REIMAGINED: SHE'S THE MAN Comes to the Coolidge Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The plays of Shakespeare have been translated into more than one hundred languages, and his timeless stories have inspired great works in many art forms.Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC) and the Coolidge Corner Theatre take an in-depth look at how some filmmakers have brought Shakespeare's stories to the screen in this popular series.

The “Shakespeare Reimagined” series in 2023-24 consists of three film screenings followed by Q&A sessions with experts in both theater and film at the Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA. Our screening of She's the Man on April 22 is the final installment of this year's series.

This screening will include a pre-show talk with BAGLY (The Boston Alliance of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Youth) Outreach and Engagement Coordinator, Viola Dean.

Admission is $16.25 general admission, $13.25 for Coolidge Corner Theater members. The price includes the film screening (105 minutes) and the pre-screening introduction.

The Coolidge's film and video exhibition areas are accessible by elevators. All are also equipped with a variety of options for patrons that are hard of hearing, deaf, blind, and/or visually impaired. For questions about accessibility or to make any disability-related accommodation requests, please email info@coolidge.org.

Masks are optional but encouraged for all patrons, including in the lobby and theatre spaces. For further information about the Coolidge's safety protocols, visit coolidge.org/safety.

ABOUT SHE'S THE MAN

Viola Hastings is in a real jam. Complications threaten her scheme to pose as her twin brother, Sebastian, and take his place at a new boarding school. She falls in love with her handsome roommate, Duke, who loves beautiful Olivia, who has fallen for Sebastian! As if that were not enough, Viola's twin returns from London ahead of schedule but has no idea that his sister has already replaced him on campus. Amanda Bynes and Channing Tatum star in this early 2000s teen comedy inspired by Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, from the writers of “10 Things I Hate About You” and “Legally Blonde.”