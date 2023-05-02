SELA Presents Bilingual Performance Of THE LION KING In Scituate, May 25

SELA: The International Private School, the only full Spanish immersion school in Southeastern Massachusetts, announces its family-friendly premiere performance and bilingual debut of "El Rey León," the musical, on Thursday, May 25, 6 pm, at Scituate Center for Performing Arts, 606 Chief Justice Cushing Highway (Rte. 3A), Scituate. The production is directed by SELA's Elementary teaching staff, overseen by Amanda Reopell, music director and educator.

In a school year culminating performance, SELA presents "El Rey León," an adaptation of "The Lion King". This original musical engages performers and audience alike in a bilingual theatre experience, performed in both Spanish and Mandarin languages - languages that taught and spoken at SELA - and narration in English. The production is a great opportunity to engage children as audience members of a rare multilingual, family-friendly performance. Participating students rotate through the individual roles, offering each young actor an opportunity to shine through several diverse characters.

Founded in 2004 in Cohasset as Su Escuela Language Center, the school launched with the goal of preparing English-speaking children to excel linguistically, academically, and socially in global society through instruction in a second and third language. In July of 2011, the academy expanded and opened the doors at its flagship campus in Hingham. Now established as SELA: The International Private School, its educational model has continued to expand, now offering Early Global Education programs for infants through age 5, in addition to the Private Elementary and Middle School programs for Kindergarten through grade 8. Today, with locations in Hingham and Norwell, SELA is the first and only full Spanish immersion school in Southeastern Massachusetts.

Ticket prices and online ordering for "El Rey León" will be available starting May 1. Tickets will also be available at the door, limited to venue capacity. Free parking is available on site at the Scituate Center for Performing Arts. For more information about SELA: The International Private School, its programs, tuition, and more, visit selaprivateschool.com, call 781-741-5454, and follow SELA on social media.

Currently, SELA serves nearly 300 students residing in 26 of the region's communities. On its school campuses, nearly 70 highly-educated faculty members teach in full immersion programs, which include three spoken languages.

SELA's flagship campus, offering programs serving children from infancy through grade 8, is located at 75 Sgt. William B. Terry Drive, Hingham. Its recently opened second campus, which currently enrolls programs for children up to age 5, is located at 137 Washington Street, Norwell.

