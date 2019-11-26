S&Co Announces Holiday Production of SENSE AND SENSIBILITY

Shakespeare & Company proudly presents a costumed reading of Sense and Sensibility, written by Kate Hamill based on the novel by Jane Austen. The lively reading is directed and staged by longtime Company member and Producing Associate Ariel Bock. This funny, warm-hearted classic tale will have a special limited run from December 14 - 15 in the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre. Additionally, the Company will host a festive holiday event with a private reading of Sense and Sensibility, cocktails, and hors d'oeuvres on Friday, December 13.

"Delving into Jane Austen 's work at this time of year is a welcome antidote to these short, cold winter days," said Director Ariel Bock . "Sense and Sensibility explores the humor and eccentricity of our relationships with faithful and faithless friends, caring and not-so-caring family members, lovers, and would-be lovers - and asks us how we experience true happiness. Is it through wise, prudent judgment or impulsive, romantic passion? The opportunity to look at the complicated and joyous ties that bind us through Austen's insightful observation and luminous wit with a stellar cast and a lively script by Kate Hamill is something I truly look forward to!"

The Company's family-friendly holiday performance is a fast-paced reading, where all of the wit and romance of Jane Austen 's classic tale come delightfully to life. This playful new adaptation follows the fortunes, and misfortunes, of the Dashwood sisters-sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne-after their father's sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. Set in gossipy late 18th-century England, with a fresh female voice, the play is full of humor, emotional depth, and bold theatricality. Sense and Sensibility examines our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressures. When reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart?

"This is the third year we've visited Jane Austen 's wonderful characters, following Christmas at Pemberly and then Pride and Prejudice," said Artistic Director Allyn Burrows . "The delightful people who populate Sense and Sensibility make for a heartwarming entree into the holiday season!"





