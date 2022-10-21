Ryan Landry and The Gold Dust Orphans Present LITTLE CHRISTMAS TREE SHOP OF HORRORS

It's Christmastime and everyone's favorite holiday harridan, Hermione P. Grinchley (Landry, natch) is back in business! This time as the reluctant proprietor of a failing Dollar Store in ... (you guessed it) Revere!

It's business as usual until the day Grinchley's only clerk, Norbert Feinstein, (the golden-voiced Tim Lawton) drags home a tiny, unwanted Christmas tree as a gift for his ditsy girlfriend, Tawdry (played by the vivacious vocalist Taryn Lane). All this gift-giving doesn't exactly fly with Tawdry's lesbian lover, Barb (the hilarious Gina Carmela) and soon the Dollar Store turns DEADLY!

Audiences are sure to laugh themselves silly while being bowled over by big, bold musical numbers set to a '60s soundtrack. Which brings us to "The Revere Sisters" -- a trio of tough-talking, big-haired dames (played by Lizette Marie Morris, Tori McClain, and Tori Dowd) who croon their way through the show like a Greek Chorus gone girl group!

As always, the production will be filled with raunchy humor, fabulous costumes, lively puppets, gorgeous sets, and brash and bawdy characters-- including one very hunky milkman (the wonderful Joey Pelletier, in his return to Boston theatre).

The star-studded cast includes: Ryan Landry, Tim Lawton, Taryn Lane, Scott Martino, Bubbles Goldberg, Sarah Jones, Gina Carmela, Joey Pelletier, Lizette Marie Morris, Tori McClain, Tori Dowd, and Tad McKitterick. The show will also feature the fabulous Glitterpuss Dancers-- Briana Scafidi, Gary Croteau, Eduardo Da Silva, and Andrea Muñiz. The House of Martino will once again create a dazzling world of breathtaking sets and costumes. And all will be illuminated by the unmatchable lighting magician known as Matthew Brian Cost! Kiki Samko will once again steer the ship as long-time director while the graceful Briana Scafidi makes her long-awaited return to the Orphans as choreographer. Tim Lawton will naturally be the musical director.

"Nowadays, politically and otherwise, the world appears as a dark and harrowing hellscape with no end in sight," says Samko. "The best medicine that I know of for fighting that kind of gloom is laughter." And the best way to get an audience laughing is to sit them down before the Gold Dust Orphans! Ryan Landry says, "Face it! We are clowns and proud to be so. We're not here for our resumes and headshots. We are here to make you forget your troubles for ninety minutes. And if we do our jobs right, that ninety minutes will be remembered far past this holiday season." So, take his advice and get your tickets to LITTLE CHRISTMAS TREE SHOP OF HORRORS now!

The Gold Dust Orphans Christmas Show is a Boston institution.

The Orphans offer the funniest (and sometimes the most touching) Christmas show in town. And now from their new home at The Iron Wolf Theatre, located on the third floor of the Lithuanian Citizens Association in South Boston. Equipped with a full bar and a dedicated parking lot on weekends, lots of space to move around, and a friendly staff that's eager to please, there's not much more a theatre-goer could ask for!

Audiences can reserve their tickets for "LITTLE CHRISTMAS TREE SHOP OF HORRORS" now at BrownPaperTickets.com (https://littlexmastreeshop.bpt.me). This show WILL sell out, so get your tickets while you still can!