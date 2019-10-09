Rupi Kaur Coming To The Boch Center Shubert Theatre

The Boch Center and AEG announced that poet Rupi Kaur will take the Boch Center Shubert Theatre stage on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 8:00PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 11 at 10:00AM.

Rupi Kaur is a poet, artist, and performer. At the age of five, her mother handed her a paintbrush and said, "draw your heart out." At seventeen, she happened upon a local open mic night where she performed her first spoken word poem. While studying at the University of Waterloo, Rupi wrote, illustrated, and self-published her first collection, milk and honey. In the years since, milk and honey has become an international phenomenon. It's sold over 3 million copies, been translated into more than 35 languages, and landed as a #1 New York Times bestseller-where it has spent more than 100 consecutive weeks.

Rupi's long-awaited second collection, the sun and her flowers, was published in 2017 and debuted as a #1 global bestseller. Within the first three months it sold a million copies and was embraced by readers worldwide. She's a Forbes 30 under 30, an editor of the 2016 Mays Literary Anthology of New Writing from the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge, and one of BBC's 100 women of 2017.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 11 at 10:00AM and will be available at the Boch Center Box Office, bochcenter.org or by calling (866) 348-9738.





