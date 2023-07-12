Ripe to Headline 92.5 the River's 21st Annual Riverfest at Salisbury Beach

Boston’s Independent Radio, WXRV/92.5 the River announced that popular dance funk band Ripe will headline the station’s 21st Annual Riverfest Music Festival on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 12 Noon – 6:00 PM. Ryan Montbleau Band, Air Traffic Controller, and Steve Rondo join the lineup on the Broadway Boardwalk at Salisbury Beach. This year’s festival is presented by Michelob Ultra and produced in conjunction with the Salisbury Beach Partnership. More information can be found at https://theriverboston.com/

The perfect festival for music fans of all ages, Riverfest at Salisbury Beach is free to attend and is a rain-or-shine event. Over 30 local, regional and national sponsors will be exhibiting and sampling. The beer garden will feature presenting sponsor Michelob Ultra along with Tito’s Handmade Vodka and all business, restaurants and arcades on the Broadway Boardwalk at Salisbury Beach will be open during Riverfest.

“We’re looking forward to producing this year's Riverfest with the help of the Salisbury Beach Partnership,” said Donald St. Sauveur, General Manager for WXRV/92.5 the River. “Riverfest at Salisbury Beach is a true showcase of homegrown talent with all the bands having local roots. Holding the festival at the Broadway Boardwalk at Salisbury Beach provides us with an opportunity to present this free music festival in a popular and truly premier waterfront location. And with the historic carousel that’s been beautifully restored and many other initiatives like the oceanfront boardwalk, welcome center and restrooms, I think many attendees will be impressed with the Salisbury Beach Partnership’s beautification program.”

In the seven years since it formed at Berklee College of Music, pop/funk band , Ripe, has risen to national recognition. Ripe’s new album Bright Blues is a collection of 12 songs full of sleek grooves and bold melodies. Bright Blues, Ripe’s sophomore album, is enjoying big excitement on radio, with the new single “Settling” hitting the top 15 at AAA and top 25 at ALT with over 16K+ radio spins garnering 15+million impressions and being featured as Alt Nation’s critical cut artist.

Ryan Montbleau Band, Boston-based singer/songwriter and world traveler, has a new ambitious multi-part album, originally released as four distinct EP’s, Wood, Fire, Water, and Air. A soulful mix of rock, folk, R&B, Americana, and funk has drawn comparisons to John Mayer and Martin Sexton.

Air Traffic Controller emerged from the Boston scene, releasing four critically applauded albums and touring the U.S. and U.K. with an evolving band, now solidified by drummer Adam Salameh, bassist Joe Campbell, guitarist Bobby Borenstein, vocalist/keytarist Emi McSwain, and multi-instrumentalist Steve Scott.

Steve Rondo is the songwriter of his self-titled indie-rock band from New England. He released his debut EP Fate Loves the Fearless, featuring “Matches” (described as “stadium-ready Americana” by 92.5 the River as part of the Homegrown Showcase in February 2022) and “Afternoon Rebellion” (featured on Spotify’s editorial playlist Fresh Finds Indie). In 2023 Steve will be releasing his second EP.

The Salisbury Beach Partnership aims to revitalize and protect Salisbury Beach. By promoting the recreational, historical, environmental, cultural, and community use of Salisbury beach, The Partnership helps connect North Shore users from local communities, regional residents, and visitors alike, enabling all to enjoy the benefits of the enormous public and private investment in the revitalized waterfront.

“Because of the popularity of Riverfest, we encourage everyone to arrive early for a day of great live music,” said Kathleen Aiello, Director for the Atlantic Hospitality Group, part of the Salisbury Beach Partnership. “There are plenty of great shops and restaurants at the Broadway Boardwalk, not to mention miles of pristine beachfront.”

With a limited number of on-site paid municipal parking spots available, festival attendees are encouraged to rideshare/carpool to the event, use ride-hailing services (Uber/Lyft/Taxi), take alternative transportation to the event, and utilize the free shuttle school bus service to/from Salisbury Beach State Reservation parking to the Salisbury Beach Broadway Boardwalk. The parking lots at the Salisbury Beach State Reservation (1 State Reservation Road, Salisbury, MA) will be serviced by three free shuttle school buses; buses leave every fifteen minutes from 11 am to 7 pm. Parking is $14 per day for Massachusetts residents and $40 per day for non-Massachusetts residents.

92.5 the River celebrates diversity every day, playing music that weaves a rock-and-roll tapestry across time and genres. Their playlist includes elements of alternative, acoustic, blues, folk, reggae, and other forms of music. You’ll hear a blend of current releases from today’s artists, your favorites from the '80s and '90s, and a few deep album cuts from the '60s and '70s. Past performers from the festival include Barenaked Ladies, Guster, Noah Kahan ,Brett Dennen, Mt. Joy, ​​The Lemonheads, Big Head Todd & the Monsters, The Revivalists, Rhett Miller, Adam Ezra Group and more.

92.5 the River’s Riverfest Music Festival at Salisbury Beach takes place Saturday, August 26th from 12 Noon – 6:00 PM at the Broadway Boardwalk in Salisbury, MA. This free concert is rain or shine. For more information and updates, visit https://theriverboston.com/