Riley Green Will Play a Special Labor Day Matinee at Indian Ranch

Country singer-songwriter Riley Green is coming to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA for a special Labor Day matinee on Monday, September 4, 2023. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, May 19th at 10:00 AM at Click Here. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $39.50 through May 25th, while supplies last.

Rolling Stone hailed his musical perspective as "Drinks-in-the-air Nineties Country at an Alabama vs. Auburn tailgate," and that is just the type of energy fans have come to expect from Riley Green. Raised on the sounds of traditional Country, Bluegrass and Southern Gospel music, the Jacksonville, AL native learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Bufford Green, who ran the Golden Saw Music Hall. That stage laid a foundation for the songs Riley would craft in the years to come and values learned from another generation. He fittingly shares co-writing credits posthumously alongside his two grandfathers on the 2xPLATINUM certified "I Wish Grandpas Never Died," which People praised "might take him to a whole new stratosphere."

Evident on his debut album Different 'Round Here (BMLG Records), featuring the PLATINUM-certified hit No. 1 "There Was This Girl," MusicRow noted his "great Country vocal, honest presentation and true-to-life lyrics." Riley's Behind the Bar collection with GOLD-certified "If It Wasn't For Trucks" and We Out Here: Live followed as the 2020 ACM Awards New Male Artist of the Year has "brought Country back to its roots: the blue collar sounds for the working man, by the working man" (Whiskey Riff). His collaboration with Thomas Rhett on "Half Of Me" earned Riley his second No. 1 at Country radio as he continues to deliver tracks directly to his loyal following. Riley's new single "Different 'Round Here (Feat. Luke Combs)" is out now. Named a CMT "Listen Up Artist," Riley was also voted as one of the CRS 2020 New Faces and earned MusicRow's Breakout Artist of the Year. In addition to his own headline dates, Riley is currently out on the road as part of the Luke Combs World Tour. He has previously hit the road with Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley, Jon Pardi and Dierks Bentley.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground.

Gates open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1:00 PM. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.