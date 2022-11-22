Righteous Babes Revue Will Join Chadwick Stokes & The Pintos For 15th Annual Calling All Crows Benefit at House Of Blues Boston

Calling All Crows announced that the Righteous Babes Revue will perform at its 15th Annual Benefit Concert December 10, 2022, at the House of Blues Boston. The concert, headlined by Chadwick Stokes & Friends, will open with Righteous Babe artists Gracie and Rachel, Holly Miranda, and Jocelyn Mackenzie performing a special set together. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Each of the Righteous Babe Revue artists records individually as part of Ani DiFranco's Righteous Babe label, and their union creates a heartful presentation filled with ethereal harmonies and powerhouse performances. Performing together, the group will collaborate on one another's songs, each arranged uniquely for this live configuration. The group just completed a tour with DiFranco where they opened the shows and guested with Ani and her band..

Calling All Crows Benefit Weekend will also include hands-on service and activism through a service project benefitting Boston-based community organizations-- including letter writing to incarcerated community members, gift wrapping for Boston children in need, and decorating holiday cards for survivors of domestic violence. This event will take place at House of Blues Boston on December 10th at 12:30 PM ET. To learn more visit chadwickstokes.com or RSVP HERE.

Calling All Crows was co-founded by musician/advocate Chadwick Stokes (State Radio and Dispatch) and his partner Sybil Gallagher to bring their commitment to hands-on service and activism on the road in 2008. The Massachusetts based non-profit has worked with musicians, fans, and nonprofits to connect and mobilize music fans to join feminist movements for justice and equality by raising awareness, taking action, and collectively working for social change. From their pre-show service projects to virtual benefit concerts, and concert outreach activities, Calling All Crows has created a community of empowered and engaged music fans and musicians.

The cornerstone campaign of Calling All Crows is "Here For The Music" a training and consultation program that works to build true safety with everyone who comes together to create a live music experience, especially at concert venues and festivals. Calling All Crows works with promoters, fans, venue staff, touring professionals, media professionals, and artists to prevent, interrupt, and respond to sexual harassment.

Most recently, Calling All Crows has focused on a narrative change campaign, in partnership with the Multi-Faith Initiative to End Mass Incarceration (Atlanta, GA), to engage music fans in dialogue and service to shift mass incarceration policies that negatively affect many U.S. communities.

Calling All Crows 15th Annual Benefit Weekend is generously supported by Garden Remedies , the first female and physician founded cannabis dispensary in Massachusetts, for sponsoring this event. A portion of every Music For Change vape cartridge sold at their 3 locations (Newton, Marlborough, and Melrose) will be donated to Calling All Crows.

Chadwick Stokes & Friends with special guests The Righteous Babes: Gracie and Rachel, Holly Miranda, Jocelyn Mackenzie perform a benefit concert for Calling All Crows at the House of Blues Boston on Saturday, December 10th (Doors - 7:00PM Show - 8:00 PM). Tickets start at $35 and are on-sale at LiveNation.com. VIP packages options that include a pre-show VIP reception, a silent auction, 15th anniversary retrospective of the work and impact of Calling All Crows, and an acoustic performance by Chadwick Stokes + The Pintos are available for $75 and up.