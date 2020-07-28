Rhiannon Giddens Named Artistic Director Of Silkroad

Golnar Khosrowshahi, Chair of the Silkroad Board of Directors, announced today that celebrated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens has been appointed the next Artistic Director of Silkroad. Her first official appearance will be on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 8 p.m. EDT in Tanglewood's "Recitals from the World Stage."

"On behalf of the Silkroad Board of Directors, we are thrilled to officially welcome Rhiannon Giddens to the Silkroad family," stated Khosrowshahi. "As we look into the future, we feel certain to have found the ideal visionary to enhance Yo-Yo Ma's indelible legacy and lead us to new heights. We greatly admire Rhiannon's innovative spirit and look forward to seeing how she mines American and global traditions to effect an artistic impact that is relevant to our times."

For 20 years Silkroad has embodied radical cultural collaboration, both modeling and teaching the importance of connection across difference. Giddens' incredible mastery at excavating the music of America's past, knowledge of history and diverse cultures, and ability to bring people together from all walks of life, make her perfectly suited for the Artistic Director position.

"Rhiannon is a source of inspiration for all of us," said Kathy Fletcher, Executive Director of Silkroad. "In addition to her enormous musical talent, she fosters an immense social consciousness and creates unity through her art. These are goals for which we consistently strive in our own performances and education initiatives. I am eager to join forces with Rhiannon to expand the social impact mission that is so crucial to Silkroad, as well as to design and present programs that will delight our audiences in the United States and abroad."

Giddens has been a collaborator of Silkroad since 2016, having performed as a special guest with the Silkroad Ensemble and on the Grammy Award-winning album, Sing Me Home. Most recently, she was featured in Home Sessions-a series launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic-alongside Francesco Turrisi. In her new role, Giddens will oversee and conceive artistic programs that support Silkroad's mission of engaging difference and sparking radical cultural collaboration and passion-driven learning for a more hopeful and inclusive world.

"My keenest desire for Silkroad is a sharpening and reinterpretation of what it means for the 'right now.' That it becomes obvious to all that Silkroad is as American as it is possible to get in spirit, even as many of the players are from elsewhere; for what is more American than the gathering of influences from disparate areas of the globe to create something unique and fantastic," shared Giddens. "I am thankful to the Board, staff, and musicians for this opportunity to magnify the incredible work that they're doing into an even greater ability to effect change."

Silkroad founder and acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma expressed his utmost confidence in the leadership transition and excitement for Giddens to make her mark on the organization's future, while advancing the groundbreaking musical idiom for which Silkroad is known internationally.

"Rhiannon is an extraordinary human being and musician. She lives Silkroad's values, at once rooted in history and its many musics, and is an advocate for the contemporary voices that can move us to work together for a better world. I look forward to joining Rhiannon and our Silkroad colleagues as we continue this journey together," affirmed Ma.

Following Yo-Yo Ma's stewardship of Silkroad from 2000-2017, Nicholas Cords, Jeffrey Beecher, and Shane Shanahan-all long-standing Silkroad artists-led the organization in a co-artistic direction model from 2017-2020 (Beecher from 2017-2019). All three will continue to serve Silkroad as artists and project leaders going forward.

The Artistic Directorship of Silkroad is made possible thanks in part to generous support from the Alice L. Walton Foundation, the Barr Foundation, and Diann H. Kim and John B. Frank.

Giddens' appearance with Silkroad in Tanglewood's "Recitals from the World Stage," hosted by Karen Allen, will be a virtual concert that celebrates Silkroad's 20th anniversary at Tanglewood with: two world premieres jointly conceived by Maeve Gilchrist and Kevork Mourad and by Edward Pérez and Kaoru Watanabe; a distanced collaboration by Rhiannon Giddens, Sandeep Das, and Kojiro Umezaki; and archived footage from a 2012 performance at Tanglewood by the Silkroad Ensemble with Yo-Yo Ma. The video will be available for five days starting on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 8 p.m. EDT and tickets to access it can be purchased at bso.org.

