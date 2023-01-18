Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Revolutionary Spaces To Receive $1 Million In State Funding

Funding will help Revolutionary Spaces execute ambitious projects at the Old State House and Old South Meeting House.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Revolutionary Spaces announced today that the organization is expected to receive an appropriation of $1 million in state funding as a result of Governor Baker signing into law the economic development bill passed in late 2022 by a unanimous vote of both houses of the legislature.

This $1 million appropriation will be used to advance key projects at the Old State House and Old South Meeting House, including the development of plans to provide universal access to the Old State House and the presentation of programs, exhibits, and events commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party throughout 2023. Funding will also support the recovery of core operations that were severely impacted by the pandemic.

In making the announcement, Revolutionary Spaces President & CEO Nat Sheidley said, "This investment comes at a key moment for Revolutionary Spaces and Massachusetts. All eyes will be on our sites as we commemorate the 250th anniversary of the nation's founding, and this funding positions us to deliver a world-class experience to visitors from throughout the Commonwealth and all over the world."

Executive Vice President Anne Freeh Engel added, "We are grateful to Chairman Aaron Michlewitz, State Representative Jay Livingstone, and Senators Lydia Edwards and Nick Collins for their support, along with that of the other members of the Boston delegation. We look forward to working with key leaders in tourism and historic preservation, including Chairs Carole Fiola and Jeff Roy, as our plans move forward."

This investment complements $6.1 million already raised from foundations, corporate, and individual donors. Revolutionary Spaces will continue to pursue additional public and private funds to support organizational goals for the coming years.

Revolutionary Spaces stewards the historic Old South Meeting House and Old State House as landmarks, museums, and gathering spaces for the open exchange of ideas and the continuing practice of democracy. Viewing history as a powerful tool for today, Revolutionary Spaces brings people together to explore the American struggle to create and sustain a free society.



