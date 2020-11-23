Revolutionary Spaces Presents Free Virtual Performance Of THE PETITION

Revolutionary Spaces has announced a virtual performance of The Petition, a riveting short play centered on abolitionist and free Black man Prince Hall and an anti-slavery petition. The virtual performance will be streamed for free via Zoom on Thurs, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. ET.

In Boston in 1774, the Sons of Liberty cry out for freedom from tyranny. But for the thousands of men, women, and children enslaved in Massachusetts, the words "liberty" and "freedom" have a very different meaning. Abolitionist and free Black man Prince Hall knows that people are hungry for change, but will the men in power listen? And how much suffering will this country endure if they cannot end this injustice now?

Written by Cliff Odle, and starring Alex Jacobs and Stephen Sampson, this remote version of The Petition - originally staged in the Old State House's Council Chamber in 2019 - will include a talk-back session with the actors and playwright.

This event is generously sponsored by the Lowell Institute. Registration is required. For news about upcoming events, visit RevolutionarySpaces.org.

