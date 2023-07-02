Review: TINY FATHER at Barrington Stage Company

We meet Daniel, (Andy Lucien) and Caroline (Jennifer Ikeda) in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit moments after an unexpected and surprisingly dramatic birth. As the setting suggests, the production opens with a pace, energy and confusion befitting a truly intensive location and situation. Daniel’s frenetic demeanor, colorful language, and proclivity for sarcasm; while befitting a millennial buffed out dude, a homey, a bro, seem a bit out of place for a new father.

Pictured: Andy Lucien

Photo: Daniel Rader

Daniel never planned on being a father, at least not in the near future, until he finds himself in the NICU gazing at his daughter born at just 26 weeks. With the humor, heart and help of the night nurse, Daniel has barely 3 months to step up and figure out what it means to be “Dad.” And thus, gentle readers we have the makings of a dynamic, poignant, and remarkably humorous look at human interaction and motivation, or in other words, how and why folks do what they do, in the new play “tiny father” by Mike Lew directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel at Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield.

Pictured: Jennifer Ikeda

Photo: Daniel Rader

Throughout the one-hour 40-minute presentation (without intermission) we are taken on a journey by a talented ensemble of writer, director, cast; that is realistic, layered, complex, and evolutionary. Jennifer Ikeda’s Caroline is a steadfast medical professional, appearing to be the very picture of stoic competence and compassion. Over time, however, we learn of her own personal issues and begin to question her motives and allegiances in response to them. Andy Lucien as Daniel whose own evolution over the piece is somewhat opposite as he becomes able not only to see, but also accept and adapt to realities over perception. During later scenes his character seems to take on qualities that made me think of Sterling K. Brown’s characterization of Randall Pearson. Overall, the presentation is synergistic as well as effective and we become absorbed in what starts out with an examination of the humorous side of reality and ends with the sense and sensibilities many face in this thing we call life. Scenic design is by Wilson Chin, costume design by Tilly Grimes, Lighting design by Alan C. Edwards. Sound design is by Uptown Works. Production Stage Manager is Andrew Petrick. Assistant Stage Manager is Alden Kennedy. The entire team is to be commended for achieving a well-balanced presentation.

tiny father is a co-world premiere with Chautauqua Theater Company where the production will be presented following the run through July 22 on the St. Germain Stage at the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center in Pittsfield. It has also been announced that the show will play at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles.