Review: FENCES at Shakespeare & Company

A Theatrical Grand Slam!

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 1 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
Interview: Zoe Bradford tells the tale of Joan of Arc in BORN TO DO THIS: THE JOAN OF ARC Photo 2 Interview: Zoe Bradford tells the tale of Joan of Arc in BORN TO DO THIS: THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA at The Company Theatre
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 3 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Brett Goldstein Announces Debut Stand-Up Tour THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE Photo 4 Brett Goldstein Announces Debut Stand-Up Tour THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE

Review: FENCES at Shakespeare & Company
Review: FENCES at Shakespeare & Company
Kenneth Ransom and "ranney"
Photo by Nile Scott Studios

August Wilson’s FENCES follows the story of Troy Maxson – a working-class Black man struggling to provide for his family. His past includes the low of a prison sentence and the high of a promising career with the Negro Baseball League, but it’s Troy’s unrealized dream to play for Major League Baseball that ﬁlls his days with resentment and regret. 

The winner of both the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play in 1987, is set in the 1950s and is the sixth in the playwright’s acclaimed 10-part “Pittsburgh Cycle”.  Like all the "Pittsburgh" plays, FENCES explores the evolving African American experience and examines race relations among other themes. FENCES was first developed at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre Center 's 1983 National Playwrights Conference and premiered at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 1985.

Review: FENCES at Shakespeare & Company
 "ranney" and Ella Joyce
Photo by Nile Scott Studios

A film adaptation of FENCES, directed by Denzel Washington, and starring Washington and Viola Davis reprising their roles for the 2010 Broadway revival was chosen by the American Film Institute as one of the top ten films in 2016, and for which Davis received the Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

Shakespeare & Company’s production of FENCES is directed by Christopher V. Edwards.  The cast features Ella Joyce as Rose, “ranney” as Troy Maxson, Brian D. Coats as Gabriel, L. James as Lyons, Jaquan Malik Jones as Corey, Ashley Macauly Moore as Raynelle, Kenneth Ransom as Bono.  The creative team includes Costume Designer Nia Safarr Banks, Maegan A. Conroy Stage Manager, Caroline Eng Sound Designer, Aja M. Jackson Lighting Designer, Jon Savage Set Designer, and Alex Magallanes Assistant Stage Manager.

Review: FENCES at Shakespeare & Company
 L. James and JāQuan Malik Jones
Photo by Nile Scott Studios

I have often acknowledged that Berkshire County theatre goers are fortunate to have a rich and thriving arts community with multiple companies providing a wealth of outstanding pieces each year.  FENCES is most certainly the latest on a long list.  Every member of the team delivers at notably high levels.  The skilled and talented artists are natural, comfortable, and accomplished.  Their presentation is unique and different from others that may have been seen in the recent past, but each member of the talented ensemble delivers admirably and completely.  So much so, the presentation is of undeniable quality.  Audience members quickly engage with the characters before them virtually free of any doubt or distraction.  Over the course of the first act, we become deeply engaged with them.  By the time real conflict sets in during act two, we feel both for them, and with them. August Wilson’s FENCES is considered a landmark work of American theatre and he a masterful storyteller.  Shakespeare & Company’s production continuing at the Tina Packer Playhouse in Lenox through August 27 offers the delightful opportunity to sit back, relax, and watch some very accomplished creative folks, share their story.  I think you will be glad you did.   




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Student Blog: I Try To Capture Every Minute Photo
Student Blog: I Try To Capture Every Minute

I recently just finished up my run as the icon of female independence, Donna Sheridan, in a Summer production of Mamma Mia!, and my heart has never been so full. This role was one I found so much comfort and healing in, as I hadn’t realized how many parallels between Donna and myself I would find.

2
Broadway in Worcester Reveals 2023-2024 Season Lineup With Jessie Mueller and Santino Font Photo
Broadway in Worcester Reveals 2023-2024 Season Lineup With Jessie Mueller and Santino Fontana

Broadway in Worcester has announced its 2023-2024 season featuring performances from Tony Award Winner Jessie Mueller with host and pianist Seth Rudetsky on Friday, September 22 at 8:00 pm at the Prior Performing Arts Center on the campus of the College of the Holy Cross and Tony Award Winner Santino Fontana on Friday, March 1, 2023 at the Jean McDonough Arts Center's BrickBox Theater, both in Worcester, MA.

3
Student Blog: Besides Which You See, I Have Confidence In Me Photo
Student Blog: Besides Which You See, I Have Confidence In Me

This past month, I’ve embarked on a couple different adventures– working with children, being a camp counselor, and helping get a show up on its feet. The rough part about this… I was doing them all at the same time. For the first time. Me and two other women had ten days to get 15 seven year-olds to put on a 20 minute musical, which was quite the show in itself.

4
LA BOHÈME Comes to the  Berkshire Opera Festival in August Photo
LA BOHÈME Comes to the  Berkshire Opera Festival in August

 Berkshire Opera Festival continues its 2023 summer season with a mainstage production of La Bohème on August 26, August 29, and September 1 at The Colonial Theater in Pittsfield, MA.

From This Author - Marc Savitt

Marc Savitt has a life-long passion for, and association with the performing arts, particularly Musical Theatre. He has performed with choral groups in several US cities, and London, and appears on mu... (read more about this author)

Review: BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY at Barrington Stage CompanyReview: BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY at Barrington Stage Company
Review: OFF PEAK at Great Barrington Public TheaterReview: OFF PEAK at Great Barrington Public Theater
Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Berkshire Theatre GroupReview: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Berkshire Theatre Group
Review: TINY FATHER at Barrington Stage CompanyReview: TINY FATHER at Barrington Stage Company

Videos

Video: See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY Video
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY
Photos & First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Video
Photos & First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl Video
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's The Little Mermaid
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (7/28-8/06)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BORN TO DO THIS: The Joan of Arc Rock Opera
The Company Theatre (7/28-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless
The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/14-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# John Proctor Is The Villain
Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (2/08-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# St. Paul & The Broken Bones: The Angels in Science Fiction Tour
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Monkey
Emerson Paramount Center (9/22-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Penn & Teller present The Foolers
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brian Regan
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (11/02-11/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
The Company Theatre (11/24-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# James Gallagher
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (9/14-10/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You