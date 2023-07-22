Review: BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY at Barrington Stage Company

Ryan George, Tsilala Brock and Jasminn Johnson

Photo by Daniel Rader

The Harlem Renaissance fills the streets with jazz, gin, and opportunity, but not for singer Angel and her chosen family of artists and activists who navigate the cultural and social changes in their neighborhood. When a handsome young man from Alabama catches her eye, she must decide if she wants to pursue her dreams with her friends or seek easy comfort with her southerner. This piece is particularly relevant and timely, focusing attention on matters that some thought to be deeply rooted in the past and long since resolved, but recent and current events suggest otherwise. It has won a newfound appreciation as a contemporary classic that was ahead of its time.

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY features Brandon Alvión as Guy Jacobs, Tsilala Brock as Angel Allen, Deleon Dallas as Leland Cunningham, Ryan George as Sam Thomas, and Jasminn Johnson as Delia Patterson. Direcred by Candis C. Jones, with scenic design by Sydney Lynne, costume design by Danielle Preston (Studio Theatre: Fat Ham; Signature Theatre: Penelope), lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by Fabian Obispo, and wig design by Earon Nealey. The Production Stage Manager is Hope Villanueva, and the Assistant Stage Manager is Merit Glover.

Tsilala Brock & DeLeon Dallas

Photo by Daniel Rader

The elaborate single set that fills the Boyd-Quinson Stage is impressive and noteworthy. All aspects of the production are of professional quality and well executed. Over the course of the 2.5-hour production (in two acts with one 15-minute intermission), however, some shortcomings do become apparent. While the set allows the action, which takes place primarily in the interior of two apartments on the second floor of a Harlem apartment building, much goes unused. It does not allow well for the action which takes place outside the building on the sidewalk(s) and at times appears challenging, both for the actors to navigate, as well as for those watching to receive in proper context.

BLUES FOR AN ALBAMA SKY was first produced in 1995 and was performed during the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympic Games as part of the Cultural Olympiad. Acclaimed playwright Pearl Cleage’s script is good and although close to three decades old, extremely timely given woke cultural proclivities. The first of two acts felt a bit long, however.

Tsilala Brock & Brandon Alvión

Photo by Daniel Rader

The cast is uniformly skilled and comfortable in their characters. Tsilala Brock’s presentation of Angel is strong, powerful, and accomplished. We see her display a wide range of emotions and a multi-faceted, dynamic personality that seamlessly shifts frequently, rapidly, and strategically, in response to what getting bye in life during the height of the depression throws at her. While clearly Angel is intended to be the main character in the ensemble, it is Brandon Alvión as Guy Jacobs that shines brightly. Though some of the dialogue and portrayal seem a bit modern for the Great Depression, I found Brock’s performance of an evolved, self-actualized, confident, see no obstacles and make no apologies, homosexual long before the time of gay liberation and the Stonewall riots some 110 blocks downtown, with such dynamism, and charm; both magnetic and outstanding.

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY is not a well known, major award winning piece and I can see why that might be the case. The playwright, Pearl Cleage’s commented in a preface to the published version of her play: “ I still believe that theatre has a ritual power to call forth the spirits, illuminate the darkness and speak the truth to the people.” I wholeheartedly feel this piece delivers on that vision. I won’t say this is a must-see, but it is most certainly one that should be seen while it continues with performances through August 5.

I had the pleasure of speaking with BSC Founding Artistic Director, Julianne Boyd, prior to the opening and confirmed that she had nothing to do with successor and current Artistic Director Alan Paul’s programming, BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY represents yet another first-rate and highly relevant and appropriate production for the award-winning theatre in downtown Pittsfield and those involved in bringing it forward for Berkshire arts enthusiasts to enjoy. Bravo!