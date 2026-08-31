Revels to Present Fall Events Ahead of MIDWINTER REVELS in December

NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Revels, the cherished Boston producer of musical and theatrical celebrations that honor the world's cultural and seasonal traditions, is hosting a series of events this fall. The schedule includes Revels Fringe @ Club Passim on September 11, Revels RiverSing on September 26, Revels Salon on October 15, and a Revels Chantey Sing on October 21, all building momentum toward the iconic Midwinter Revels in December.

Revels Fringe will kick off the season with Red, White, Black, & Blues: The Rants, Chants, and Coos of 3 Literary Musicians on September 11 at Club Passim. Inaugural Poet Laureate of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Regie Gibson, along with award-winning singer-songwriter Kemp Harris and Grammy-nominated artist Alastair Moock, will present an evening filled with poignant storytelling, spoken word poetry, and vibrant music. This event promises a heartfelt exploration of the American experience through a blend of blues, funk, jazz, and folk.

The Revels RiverSing 2026, a beloved annual celebration of the Fall Equinox, will take place on September 26 along the scenic banks of the Charles River in Cambridge. Families are encouraged to bring picnics to enjoy while participating in communal singing led by long-time Revels singer David Coffin. The Puppeteers Cooperative will lead processions from Winthrop Park to the riverbanks near the Weeks Footbridge. This family-friendly event invites everyone to celebrate the balance of day and night.

Revels Salon-Harmonies & Homesteaders: 1870s on the American Plains will take place October 15 in the historic Carriage House at Waltham's Gore Place, for a reception and engaging conversation with Revels Artistic Director Jeffrey Binder and special guests. They will explore the history, cultural context, and creative inspiration behind this year's Midwinter Revels. The evening, presented in partnership with Gore Place, also will feature live music and song!

Finally, on October 21, the Revels Chantey Sing will provide an evening filled with food, drinks, and camaraderie, as master chantey man David Coffin leads the audience in singing traditional sea chanteys and more. Songsheets will be provided to ensure participation. This event is part of the Brian O'Donovan Legacy Series at The Burren.

MidWinter Revels-An American Celebration of the Solstice will be on stage AT Sanders Theatre in Cambridge December 11-28. Tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.

For more information about all these exciting events, please visit revels.org.

Don't Miss a Boston News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming