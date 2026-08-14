Club Passim's Campfire Festival Is Back For Labor Day Weekend

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Over 100 artists from across New England and beyond will once again come together for four full days of music at Club Passim over Labor Day Weekend. For 28 years, this cherished semi-annual festival has brought together rising talent, seasoned musicians, and veteran performers for a marathon weekend of live music.

As is Campfire tradition, the festival’s musical acts will perform in an array of styles and configurations ranging from intimate, “in-the-round” sessions where songwriters share songs, swap stories, and spark new collaborations— to solo sets, small ensembles, and full band lineups. Simultaneously, in true Club Passim fashion, these artists also run the gamut of genres across the musical spectrum with folk, rock, indie, bluegrass, Americana, Celtic, R&B, and more all well represented. Single-day and weekend passes are on sale now at passim.org.

“Campfire continues to amaze me every single time. It is an all-you-can-listen buffet of incredible talent. Come in with ears wide open - you’re bound to find your next favorite artist,” said Matt Smith, Managing Director at Club Passim.

In 1998, Passim established Campfire to fill a bad booking weekend, but today, it has become one of the primary methods for local audiences to discover new talent. Originally known as "On the Cutting Edge of the Campfire," this festival merged the concept of artists playing music around the campfire with Passim's commitment to introducing up-and-coming talent to interested and discerning listeners.

Now, audiences can experience scores of new artists in an intimate seated space. Swapping between songwriter rounds and band sets, attendees will get a glimpse of a music scene that is much bigger than a single room. A Campfire weekend is without question the best way to see new artists in Greater Boston and the ultimate Club Passim experience

The complete 2026 Campfire Labor Day Weekend lineup is available at Passim.org.

Previous Campfire artists include Anais Mitchell, Lake Street Dive, Tall Heights, Alisa Amador, Lori McKenna, Josh Ritter, Jenny Owen Youngs, Jake Blount, Mary Gauthier, Regina Spektor, and so many more.

All of this year’s performances will take place at Club Passim. Performances will begin at 6:00 P.M. on Friday (September 4th), and 2:00 P.M on Saturday (September 5th), Sunday (September 6th), and Monday (September 7th).

Campfire Festival returns to Club Passim September 4th through September 7th. Tickets are $20 for a single day and $35 for the whole weekend and are available at www.passim.org. Student tickets are free with a valid student ID. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA, 02138.

About Passim

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their careers, and to build a vibrant, inclusive music community. Passim does so through its legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants, and community programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of its predecessors- the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and the for-profit Passim (1969-1994). We cultivate a diverse mix of musical traditions, emphasizing the relationships among performers and audiences, and among teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national, and International Artists. Our ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of our community. For a complete schedule, visit www.passim.org.

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