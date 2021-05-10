Revels & Perkins School Present A VIRTUAL SEA REVELS ADVENTURE

Revels and Perkins School for the Blind present their 20th annual springtime collaboration: A Virtual Sea Revels Adventure, Thursday, May 27, at 7:30 pm ET, free on Facebook Live!

Written & Narrated by Patrick Swanson; Music Direction by George Emlen; Video Editing by Patrick Swanson

Since the whole world has been confined during the pandemic it's time to invite you to join us for our 20th annual springtime collaboration with the talented Perkins School community - and this year, we are going to sea!

Revels and Perkins School for the Blind started collaborating on seasonal celebrations and springtime music programs over two decades ago when the Revels offices moved to Watertown. Over time, the event has blossomed into an annual tradition and is one of the most memorable and rewarding events of the year for us and the audiences we serve. Normally held in-person on the Perkins campus, this year's production serves up old songs through new technology as our combined choruses - their voices freshly and safely recorded - present A Virtual Sea Revels Adventure, a maritime tale with sea songs, poetry and chanteys galore!

With Revels Artistic Director Paddy Swanson as our guide, song leader David Coffin as our chanteyman and Perkins students and Revels singers our bold crew, we will board ship, haul sails, man the pumps and face the perils and thrills of an ocean voyage in a sailing ship. You can sing with us or just come along for the ride; we just can't wait to get out on the ocean!­­­­

This year's performers include:

David Coffin, chanteyman

Patrick Swanson, Narrator

The Revels Singers

The Revels Children

The Perkins Secondary Program Chorus, Arnie Harris, director

Watch it FREE on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/therevels/live

Learn more at www.revels.org!