Revels Boston Harbor Cruise And Sing Returns August 10

Join Revels on August 10th for a Boston Harbor Cruise and Sing with musician and chantey-man David Coffin!

Revels is happy to announce the return of one of its most popular summer events, a two-hour sunset Boston Harbor Cruise and Sing!

Board the spacious Provincetown II for the return of the popular Boston Harbor Cruise and Sings with musician, Harbor historian, and New England's best-known chantey-man David Coffin leading the fun along with Revels longtime music director George Emlen.

Sing sea chanteys and more at the top of our lungs, sip your favorite (adult or children's) beverage, and enjoy spectacular views of the harbor. There'll be plenty of time to socialize between sets and David's historic/hysterical harbor narration is always a treat as well!

This is a rain or shine family-friendly event (children 11 and under are free!). Save the Harbor/Save the Bay representatives will also be on board with an educational exhibit and touch tank on the 2nd deck. Singing will take place in the open-air on the 3rd deck unless there is inclement weather.

Revels Boston Harbor Cruise and Sing on the Provincetown II

Tuesday, August 10, 7:00 - 9:00 PM

Boarding: 6:30 - 7:00 PM

Location: Bay State Cruise Company, 200 Seaport Blvd., Boston, MA

Tickets: Adults $40; Children 11 and under free

Only the 1st deck of the boat is handicap accessible (bathrooms are here). The only way to get to the outside on the upper decks where the singing will take place is by stairs.

Please note: Personal food and beverages are not allowed on charters. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages as well as snack food (pizza, chicken fingers, french fries, chips), will be available on board.

Tickets and Information at www.revels.org