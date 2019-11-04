Regis College And Lasell University Present CHILDREN OF EDEN

Lasell University and Regis College present Children of Eden, book by John Caird, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and directed by Jamie Nicole Imperato. Performances are November 20-22 at 7:30pm and November 23 at 2:00pm, Regis College Fine Arts Center Casey Theatre, 235 Wellesley Street, Weston, MA 02493.

General admission tickets are $5 for children, students, and seniors; $10 for adults; tickets may be purchased by visiting regiscollege.edu/fac. Free admission to Lasell and Regis students at the door with ID.

From musical theatre greats Stephen Schwartz and John Caird (Wicked, Godspell) comes a joyous and inspirational musical about parents, children, and faith...not to mention centuries of unresolved family business! An expansive and ambitious musical, Children of Eden ultimately delivers a bittersweet but inspiring message that "the hardest part of love...is letting go."

"We're incredibly pleased once again to bring together Lasell University and Regis College to present our fall musical," says Regis College Fine Arts Center Director Jennifer Potts. "The strong partnership forged last year continues as we work with both Lasell and Regis students to present this wonderful play."

Steve Bloom, Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs at Lasell agrees: "Lasell students and Regis students have forged important relationships with each other while collaborating on this creative endeavor, thus enriching their educational experience. Our partnership with Regis has been a win-win for both institutions and especially their students."

Online: regiscollege.edu/fac | In Person: Day of performance





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You