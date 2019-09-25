Rachel Bay Jones, Christine Pedi and More Highlight Fall/Winter in Provincetown

Provincetown's Art House theater has announced a busy lineup of performances for P-Town's once quiet and now bustling "off-season" fall and winter months. Slated to perform will be longtime venue favorites including Varla Jean Merman, Well-Strung, Melissa Ferrick, all-female rock band BETTY, Sirius XM star Christine Pedi, pop-classical vocalist & violinist Edmund Bagnell (of the group Well-Strung), and a Broadway @ The Art House debut performance by recent Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host. For Tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.

Kicking off Women's Week in mid-October, BETTY, the New York pop rock band, led by Alyson Palmer and sisters Elizabeth and Amy Ziff who's songs have been heard extensively on radio, TV, film, commercials and political rallies, return to The Art House for two shows only on October 17 & 18. They will be followed that weekend by the return of Indie Rock star Melissa Ferrick performing two shows on October 19.

Early November's "Spooky Bear Extravaganza" will feature two locally grown national stars at The Art House. Reigning P-Town queen Varla Jean Merman brings her show Pieced Together - All My Best Parts to town on November 1 & 2 with Gerald Goode at the piano. Edmund Bagnell, 1st Violinist & vocalist of famed singing string quartet Well-Strung debuts a solo show He Plays The Violin also on November 1 & 2. This world premiere directed by Michael Schiralli with music direction by Matthew Aument will be the first project developed under NEW WORKS PROVINCETOWN. This new theatrical theatre lab is being formed this fall by Mark Cortale for the purpose of creating and developing new works in Provincetown with an eye towards future productions in New York.

In December, a flurry of holiday shows blow into town: Christine Pedi, star of Broadway's Chicago, Talk Radio and Little Me and daily host of SiriusXM Radio's On Broadway channel, debuts her comedy holiday show Snow Bizness at The Art House on December 14; Well-Strung, the singing string quartet (which includes two recent contestants on TV's "The Amazing Race") who began their international career in P-Town, returns with Home For The Holidays for one show only at Provincetown Town Hall on December 29; and Rachel Bay Jones, Tony Award Winner for Broadway's smash hit Dear Evan Hansen and Star of Pippin makes her Art House debut, with Sirius XM radio star Seth Rudetsky as music director and host, in a pair of special Broadway @ The Art House New Year's shows on December 30 & 31.





