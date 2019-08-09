RETURN OF NATURE, A Walking Play, Comes To The Old Manse This September

The Trustees is pleased to present the return of TigerLion Arts' critically acclaimed outdoor walking play Nature at the Old Manse in Concord this September. Reprising the sell-out production in 2017 which welcomed nearly 2,000 over its two-week run, Nature will be presented over a three-week period beginning on Friday, September 13, 2019.

The Old Manse is a National Historic Landmark and popular destination for tourists and literary enthusiasts situated on the banks of the Concord River next to the Old North Bridge and Minuteman National Park. It was built by Patriot Minister William Emerson in 1770, grandfather of Ralph Waldo Emerson. Nature is an original work collaboratively created and performed by Tyson Forbes, a direct descendant of Ralph Waldo Emerson and his wife, Markell Kiefer, who also serves as the director. The play explores humankind's relationship to nature through the eyes of two of America's greatest environmental voices and friends, Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau. Both Emerson and Thoreau lived and wrote some of their most famous works at The Old Manse, which served as a focal point of America's political, literary, and social revolutions.

"We are so excited to have the opportunity to share this unique outdoor theatrical experience with our members and visitors again at the Old Manse this fall," says Michael Busack, Trustees Director at the Old Manse. "This first run was a sold-out success two years ago, with attendees captivated by the power of the storytelling so fittingly set in this historic place where both Emerson and Thoreau lived, loved, worked."

Nature will be presented over a three-week period through a series of evening, weekend matinee, and special Saturday morning 17 performances, beginning on September 13 and running through September 29. Audiences will have the opportunity to experience a playful and deeply moving outdoor "journey" through the landscape of the Old Manse's as scenes unfold through a combination of music, story, and song. The 90-minute family-friendly performance will include an award-winning ensemble of professional traveling actors, including a local chorus and two local child actors.

This year, two special performances of Nature at Sunrise will take place on September 21 and 28. These 9AM performances will offer attendees a chance to experience the unique walking play while dew is still on the grass and the sun begins to warm the land.

Nature premiered on the East Coast with performances at the Old Manse in the fall of 2017 and has toured to over 20 parks and arboretums throughout the U.S. since its inception in 2010. In 2018 the play was made into a PBS documentary "Nature: Walking with Emerson and Thoreau" for which TigerLion Arts won a Regional Emmy Award.

"We are thrilled to be returning to the birthplace of Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau's friendship - The Trustees' iconic and historic Old Manse property -- to share Nature for a second time with Greater Boston area audiences," adds Forbes. "The Old Manse is an important part of my personal ancestry and Massachusetts' deep revolutionary and transcendental history with a beauty and palpable energy that lends itself so fittingly for this dynamic production."

Led by directora??Markell Kiefera??(Guthrie Theater, all Tigerlion Arts productions)a??thea??professionala??ensemble featuresa??Jason Rojasa??(Guthrie Theater, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Ten Thousand Things) as Thoreau;a??Tyson Forbesa??(Guthrie Theater, Ordway, Jungle Theater and all TigerLion Arts productions) as Emerson;a??Norah Longa??(Guthrie Theater, Skylark Opera, Nautilus Music-Theater) as Mother Nature,a??along with Twin Cities actorsa??Paul de Cordova, Alex Barreto Hathaway, Kimberly Richardson, Chelsie Newhard, Thallis Santesteban, Eric "Pogi" Sumangil, Nathan Gebharda??anda??Ryan Behnke.

The professional cast will be joined by a volunteer local chorus led bya??Beth Norton, Music Directora??at thea??Concord First Parish Churcha??and featuring singers from the church and other members of the surrounding community.a??a??The role of Elly, Emerson's daughter will be played by local child actors, Zoe Garcia and Sylvan Mayer.a??Cast bios are available ata??http://tigerlion.org/nature/cast.php.a??

Bagpipes, ancient flutes, drums and rich choral arrangements are intricately woven into the script with compositions bya??Dick Hensolda??(Bush Artist Fellow).a??

Tickets are currently on sale for Trustees Members and will go on sale August 15 at 12PM for nonmembers and can be purchased at thetrustees.org/natureplay. Trustees member prices are $25 for adults and $15 for children $15. Nonmember prices are $35 for adults and $20 for children.

Nature begins near the apple orchard at the Old Manse located at 269 Monument Street, Concord, MA. All Nature attendees will park off-site at CareOne Concord located at 57 Old Road to Nine Acre Corner in Concord and take a complimentary shuttle to the Old Manse. Audience members are encouraged to allow extra time for the shuttle and arrive early to explore the grounds and enjoy a picnic. The Trustees will also provide transportation for those with limited mobility.

Local favorite Concord Market will be offering picnic meals for pre-purchase. Picnic orders close four days prior to each ticketed performance and are picked up on-site before the show.a??

There will also be pre-show bagpiping and choral arrangements performed by local community members 30 minutes before the performance begins.

Guests should dress for the weather, wear comfortable shoes, and bring water bottles. During the play, the audience will walk short distances between four different locations. Portable lawn chairs or blankets are recommended for seating, as there are a limited number of chairs, which will be reserved for those who need them most. Performances are rain or shine, except in extreme weather conditions. Ticket holders will be notified in the case of cancellation with options to rebook as possible.





