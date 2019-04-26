REO Speedwagon Comes To The Hanover Theatre

REO Speedwagon, the iconic rock band behind hits like "Can't Fight This Feeling," "Time For Me To Fly" and "Roll With The Changes," brings its classic songs and rock radio favorites to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Thursday, October 3 at 8 pm, generously sponsored by Herb Chambers Toyota of Auburn. Tickets are on sale now.

The band, fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin, along with bandmates Bruce Hall (bass), Neal Doughty (keyboards), Dave Amato (guitar) and Bryan Hitt (drums), has electrified audiences worldwide. Formed in 1967, signed in 1971 and fronted by Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon's unrelenting drive, as well as non-stop touring and recording, jump-started the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. Platinum albums and radio staples soon followed, setting the stage for the release of the band's explosive "Hi Infidelity" in 1980, which contained the massive hit singles "Keep On Loving You" and "Take It On the Run." That landmark album spent 15 weeks in the number one slot and has since earned the RIAA's coveted 10X Diamond Award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the United States. Today, REO Speedwagon has sold 40 million albums around the globe.

Tickets to REO Speedwagon start at $45, with VIP packages available. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester.





