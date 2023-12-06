Provincetown's 6th Annual TOWNIE HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA! December 14-17

Now in its sixth year, the Provincetown Theater continues the tradition of ringing in the yuletide spirit by gathering the community together for its annual Townie Holiday Extravaganza!, which concludes its 60 Anniversary Season.

Featuring 25 performers from Provincetown, the Outer Cape, and beyond, this diverse and family-friendly show performs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Dec 14 – 16 at 7pm, and Sunday, Dec 17 at 2pm at the Provincetown Theater, 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA.

Hosted by P'town wash-a-shore celeb Tawny Heatherton, with musical direction by John Thomas -- and, of course, a drop-in by Santa! -- this year's Townie Holiday Extravaganza! stars a roster of Cape Cod performers offering an abundant variety of singers, storytellers, comics, sing-a-longs, and classical to pop musical acts that feature guitar, cello, bells, sax, flute, harp, and who knows what all! The cast for 2023's Townie Holiday Extravaganza! includes: Eden Allegretti, Dave Brown, Steven Carey, Scott Cunningham, Ryan Ferguson, Ken Field, Harrison Fish, Sue Goldberg, Paul E. Halley, Beau Jackett, Trish LaRose, Kenny Lockwood, Thom Markee, Eric Maul, Madison Mayer, William Mullin, Denise Page, Katie Pentedemos, Kurt Reynolds, Mike Sullivan, John Shuman, Sallie Tighe, Peter Toto, and Chanthoeun Varon-Collins.

Tickets are $25, with kids getting in FREE! Tickets can be purchased online at provincetowntheater.org, at the playhouse's box office during regular business hours, or by calling 508. 487.7487. Free parking, cash bar, general seating.

The Provincetown Theater is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to enrich, entertain, and educate by providing quality theater, events, and programming celebrating our historic legacy in the birthplace of American theater, Provincetown, Massachusetts. We are a safe and creative outlet for illuminating our common humanity on Outer Cape Cod and beyond.