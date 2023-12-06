Provincetown's 6th Annual TOWNIE HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA! December 14-17

Starring 25 Cape Cod performers, join the tradition of celebrating the holidays at the Outer Cape's most joyous family-friendly show Dec 14-17.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards; Leads Favorite Local Photo 2 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards; A MIDSUMMER NIGHT Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards; A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Leads Best Play!
Kara Young & More to Star in Industry Presentations of Douglas Lyons' TABLE 17 at New Work Photo 4 Kara Young & More to Star in Industry Presentations of Douglas Lyons' TABLE 17 at New Works Provincetown

Provincetown's 6th Annual TOWNIE HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA! December 14-17

Provincetown's 6th Annual TOWNIE HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA! December 14-17

Now in its sixth year, the Provincetown Theater continues the tradition of ringing in the yuletide spirit by gathering the community together for its annual Townie Holiday Extravaganza!, which concludes its 60 Anniversary Season.

Featuring 25 performers from Provincetown, the Outer Cape, and beyond, this diverse and family-friendly show performs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Dec 14 – 16 at 7pm, and Sunday, Dec 17 at 2pm at the Provincetown Theater, 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA. 

Hosted by P'town wash-a-shore celeb Tawny Heatherton, with musical direction by John Thomas -- and, of course, a drop-in by Santa! -- this year's Townie Holiday Extravaganza! stars a roster of Cape Cod performers offering an abundant variety of singers, storytellers, comics, sing-a-longs, and classical to pop musical acts that feature guitar, cello, bells, sax, flute, harp, and who knows what all! The cast for 2023's Townie Holiday Extravaganza! includes: Eden Allegretti, Dave Brown, Steven Carey, Scott Cunningham, Ryan Ferguson, Ken Field, Harrison Fish, Sue Goldberg, Paul E. Halley, Beau Jackett, Trish LaRose, Kenny Lockwood, Thom Markee, Eric Maul, Madison Mayer, William Mullin, Denise Page, Katie Pentedemos, Kurt Reynolds, Mike Sullivan, John Shuman, Sallie Tighe, Peter Toto, and Chanthoeun Varon-Collins.

Tickets are $25, with kids getting in FREE! Tickets can be purchased online at provincetowntheater.org, at the playhouse's box office during regular business hours, or by calling 508. 487.7487. Free parking, cash bar, general seating. 

For updates and more information, please follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Or visit our website Click Here.

The Provincetown Theater is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to enrich, entertain, and educate by providing quality theater, events, and programming celebrating our historic legacy in the birthplace of American theater, Provincetown, Massachusetts. We are a safe and creative outlet for illuminating our common humanity on Outer Cape Cod and beyond.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Review: The Huntingtons THE HEART SELLERS is warm, humorous, and wonderful Photo
Review: The Huntington's THE HEART SELLERS is warm, humorous, and wonderful

What did our critic think of THE HEART SELLERS at Wimberly Pavilion, Boston Center For The Arts? Whether you spend them alone or with family or friends, the holidays can be emotionally charged times awash in memories, loneliness, and uncertainty. Those feelings can, of course, be compounded for people new to America and unfamiliar with its traditions.

2
The Icon Museum and Study Center Appoints Justin Willson as its New Curator Photo
The Icon Museum and Study Center Appoints Justin Willson as its New Curator

After a national search, The Icon Museum and Study Center has appointed Justin Willson as its new curator, effective February 2024. Justin is a specialist in late Byzantine and early Russian art with a doctorate from the Department of Art & Archaeology at Princeton University. His interests range widely from connoisseurship to the history of icons in Byzantium and the Slavic world with a special focus on Muscovy. 

3
BWW Q&A: Ade Solanke of Phillis In Boston at Revolutionary Spaces Photo
BWW Q&A: Ade Solanke of Phillis In Boston at Revolutionary Spaces

Boston nonprofit Revolutionary Spaces announces the debut of Phillis in Boston, an original new play dramatizing a key moment in the life of both the nation and the celebrated poet Phillis Wheatley, enslaved author of the first known book of poetry in English by an African American woman, “Reflections on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral.”

4
BroadwayWorld Boston Awards December 5th Standings Photo
BroadwayWorld Boston Awards December 5th Standings

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Video
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances
Reneé Rapp Returns to the MEAN GIRLS Theatre to Sing 'Snow Angel' Video
Reneé Rapp Returns to the MEAN GIRLS Theatre to Sing 'Snow Angel'
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
ChristmasTime! in Boston ChristmasTime!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (12/02-12/10)Tracker
Renée Fleming, soprano in Boston Renée Fleming, soprano
Symphony Hall (2/04-2/04)Tracker
Evil Dead The Musical HD in Boston Evil Dead The Musical HD
Boston Center for the Arts (1/25-2/25)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Stayin' Alive - Bee Gees Tribute in Boston Stayin' Alive - Bee Gees Tribute
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (1/19-1/19)
My Fair Lady in Boston My Fair Lady
The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts (2/16-2/18)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Boston The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Boston Opera House (2/13-2/18)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Boston Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Emerson Colonial Theatre (1/19-1/21)
One Slight Hitch in Boston One Slight Hitch
Arlington Friends of the Drama (12/01-12/10)
A Christmas Carol in Boston A Christmas Carol
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (12/16-12/23)
Cost of Living in Boston Cost of Living
SpeakEasy Stage Company (3/08-3/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You