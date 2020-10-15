Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Provincetown Theater Premieres Virtual Halloween Play GHOST LIGHT

A real life haunting of the playhouse becomes the subject of Artistic Director David Drake's telling of the “Lady of the Lobby”.

Oct. 15, 2020  

In celebration of Halloween - and the quest to continue making new online entertainment -- on Thursday, October 29 at 7pm, the Provincetown Theater will premiere its first play created exclusively for virtual consumption with the haunting Hallow's Eve tale Ghost Light: A Provincetown Ghost Story.

Streaming for one-night-only on provincetowntheater.org, Ghost Light tells the real-life story of the abandoned painting of a beautiful young woman whose spirit haunts the playhouse at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA. As written and directed by David Drake, this 40-minute show finally reveals the legacy behind the mystery of the portrait recognizable to countless Outer Cape theatergoers as the "Lady of the Lobby" of the Provincetown Theater.

Hosted on-camera in story-teller fashion by David Drake, Ghost Light also features performers Marco Calvani, Sandra Paredes, and Julia Salinger.

With a suggested donation of $25 (though any donation will be greatly appreciated), Ghost Light goes "live" at 7pm on Thursday, October 29 on the Provincetown Theater's virtual programming page on provincetowntheater.org.


