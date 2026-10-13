Provincetown Theater to Present THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE IN THE UNIVERSE
Leigh Fondakowski will direct the ensemble production of the Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner comedy, running November 19 through December 6.
Provincetown Theater will present The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, the acclaimed comedy by Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner, in a new ensemble production directed by Leigh Fondakowski, running November 19 through December 6, with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7 PM and Sundays at 2 PM.
Originally created as a tour-de-force solo vehicle for Lily Tomlin, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe is reimagined at Provincetown Theater with a dynamic ensemble of women bringing to life the play's wide-ranging and unforgettable collection of characters.
At the center of the play is Trudy, an eccentric observer of the human condition who claims to receive messages from extraterrestrials studying life on Earth. Through Trudy's wonderfully offbeat perspective—and through a colorful array of women navigating careers, relationships, activism, disappointment, discovery, and personal reinvention—the play takes a funny, searching, and deeply human look at the absurdities and complexities of modern life.
Balancing razor-sharp comedy with moments of surprising tenderness, Tomlin and Wagner's landmark work asks us to consider what connects us, what divides us, and just what an outside observer might make of the strange spectacle of being human.
The Provincetown Theater production marks a return to Provincetown for director Leigh Fondakowski, who says:
'I am thrilled to collaborate with David Drake again on this iconic piece of American theater. Not only to pay homage to Lily and Jane, who themselves are icons of the American stage, but also to be in community again with the wonderful actors, designers, and audiences in PTOWN. Working at the PT always feels like coming home.'
The production features Karen Lee as Trudy, alongside an ensemble including Racine Oxtoby, Maddie Barr, Darlene Van Alstyne, Emma Engelston, Jen Zee, Laura Scribner, and Sam Sewell.
THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE IN THE UNIVERSE
- By Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner
- Directed by Leigh Fondakowski
- November 19 – December 6
- Thursdays – Saturdays at 7 PM
- Sundays at 2 PM
- Provincetown Theater
The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe offers audiences a chance to encounter a landmark of American theater anew: not as the story of one woman playing many, but as a community of women joining together to explore the humor, heartbreak, contradictions, and unexpected connections that make us human.
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